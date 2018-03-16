 Astronaut Reinhold Ewald: ′There were not enough desserts on board′ | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 19.03.2018
Science

Astronaut Reinhold Ewald: 'There were not enough desserts on board'

At a space food conference in Cologne, German astronaut Ewald talked to DW about the challenges of eating in outer space, what he missed the most – and what makes rice dishes so treacherous.

MIR Raumstation 22. und die 23. Besatzung (DLR German Aerospace Center)

Ewald (second from left in the top row) onboard the MIR space station in 1997

DW: Mr. Ewald, can you describe your space food experience?

Reinhold Ewald: I was aboard the MIR station for 19 days. During this time we had a strict metabolic regime. That means all the ingredients of the space food that I was eating had been measured before. I had undergone a couple of pre-launch weeks where I ate pretty much what I would eat in space and we repeated that after the landing, so that in effect, we could separate the effects of microgravity on my body from the normal life I would live on-board the space station.

So you're telling me that you were the experiment.

I was indeed the guinea-pig for this experiment. And I put in a lot of time and diligence so that I'd fulfill the requirements. The results were pretty good – no one could dispute that there was something happening, for example with the sodium levels in my body.

How did space food taste in the 1990s when you were on the MIR space station?

Reinhold Ewald (DW/H. Fuchs)

Ewald: Beware when eating rice in space

We were already the lucky ones because we had a mixture of US-provided food and Russian food. I have to say: doing the bachelor's cooking on-board the space station you tend to minimize the amount of effort you have to put into it.

There the Russian food was clearly the favorite. I had a mixture, but I saw that my colleagues liked the potluck approach that the Russians had, with mixing potatoes, meat and vegetables all in one can. When you opened it you had a full meal, rather than having many separate things that you had to prepare separately by either diluting it with hot water or cooking it on an electrical stove.

What was your favorite meal? 

My favorite meal is definitely dessert. There were not enough desserts on board to meet my needs, like fruit salad. The Russians also had a nice kind of cottage cheese in a roll-up tube that you had to empty into your mouth. Sometimes you develop unexpected food favorites and then you try to maximize consumptions of those.

Can you tell me about the rice experience?

That's a laugh for all the space veterans when a first-time flier comes up to the station.

You open a can of Russian chicken on rice, for example, and you're not expecting any difficulties there. You start eating it and the first rice corn starts floating away from the can. OK, fine, you grab it with your other hand and try to put it back into the can. But with the hand holding the can you do an involuntary counter-movement, which sends ten or 20 rice corns into space. They're floating away and then you give up and see the laughter of your veteran colleagues who are saying 'Just let it float.'

There's a constant suction of air in the space station. All this debris that comes from uneducated eating gets into the filters of the ventilators and on Saturdays, we have a clean-up day and then it's gone.
Listen to audio 02:36

Reinhold Ewald, astronaut and advisor to the ISS Columbus Lab, talks to DW

There's a joke that astronauts and cosmonauts have about eating in space…

It comes from when American astronaut Michael Foale was training in Star City [in Russia]. He took the exam on food and they are very exact about telling you what food you are not allowed to eat: food that has surpassed its best-before date, food that has been damaged, food where there are kinks in the can.

Foale knew all these answers, but he wanted to pull the instructor's leg. His reply was 'You're not allowed to eat the food of the commander!' That brought him the highest points – they were humorous enough to accept his answer.

So for the upcoming Horizons mission, that would mean you can eat anything you want, but don't touch [German astronaut] Alexander Gerst's food?

Absolutely. Stay out of the bonus food containers for Alexander Gerst.

Reinhold Ewald, a German ESA-astronaut, spent three weeks in space aboard the Russian MIR station in 1997.

  • Raumstation Mir 1995

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    A soviet outpost

    Already in the 1970s, the Soviet Union decided to build the first permanently inhabited space station in a geostationary orbit. For Moscow, this meant winning back ground that was lost to the US in the race to space. The first module of the space station arrived on February 19, 1986.

  • Raumstation Mir Raumschiff Atlantis

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    Breaking the ice between East and West

    With Perestroyka and Glasnost, the space station Mir became a symbol of improving relations between the Soviet Union and the West. The first western Astronaut to visit Mir was the French Jean-Loup Chretien in 1988. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, US Space shuttles, for instance Atlantis, began travelling to the station. Also - four Germans spent time on Mir.

  • MIR Raumstation 22. und die 23. Besatzung

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    Many visitors

    More than a hundred astronauts and cosmonauts from all over the world visited the space station. One of the Germans on Mir was the astronaut Reinhold Ewald (above, second from the right). A Soyuz space ship brought him there in 1997. During his stay, a fire broke out but could fortunately be quickly extinguished.

  • Raumstation Mir 1997 Beschädigtes Sonnensegel

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    Not everything went as planned

    The crews on space station Mir had to cope with numerous technical failures and accidents. Once, liquids came out of a cooling system. Another time the board computer suffered a black out. Also, a progress supply ship crashed into the solar panels. Reinhold Ewald took the accidents with an astronaut's spirit: "A space station is not a business lounge with cozy armchairs," he once said.

  • Raumstation Mir

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    A fossile in space

    The US, which contributed to maintaining the space station after the collapse of the Soviet Union, pushed for a new International Space Station (ISS). Construction of the successor started in 1998. At the same time, Mir was gradually taken apart. After 15 years in orbit and 86.000 flights around the globe, the project Mir came to an end.

  • Raumstation Mir vor Versenkung 1998

    Space station Mir - a legend in orbit

    What goes up must come down

    Mir was a milestone in human space travel and international cooperation in space. "Without the experience of Mir, we would still be just at the beginning," German astronaut Thomas Reiter said. In March 2001, the last fragments of the space station burned up in the atmosphere above the South Pacific.

    Author: Nicolas Martin/ fs


