 Asian markets jittery over trade war fears | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Asian markets jittery over trade war fears

The rumblings of a global trade war have shaken stock and currency markets. Shares reacted to US President Donald Trump's decision to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing's pledge to retaliate.

Nikkei board (Reuters/I.Kato)

Tokyo's benchmark stock index on Friday plunged to the lowest level since early October on revived trade war fears as the US unveiled tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Nikkei fell by 4.51 percent to 20,617.86 points, while the broader Topix dropped by 3.62 percent.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares shed 2.2 percent, with the Shanghai Composite down 3.64 percent.

Investors fear that the measures announced by the US administration could escalate into a trade war, with potentially dire consequences for the global economy.
Watch video 01:37

Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU

Equity market in focus

"The economic impact on both China and the US will be determined by what form the tariffs end up taking," J.P Morgan Asset Management strategist Hannah Anderson said in a statement.

"The equity market will bear the brunt of the market reaction; most impacted will be the US, South Korea and Taiwan as companies active in these markets make up a significant portion of the global production chain of Chinese exports."

Setting a downbeat tone for Asia, The Dow on Thursday shed 2.9 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.5 percent and the NASDAQ fell 2.4 percent.

As equities took a beating, the Japanese currency rallied against the dollar, with the yen often sought by investors in times of market turmoil.

Safe-haven spot gold rose to $1,339.05 an ounce, reaching its highest level since March 7.
Watch video 26:00

Trade war: Trump against the world?

hg/jd (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

US set to impose $50 billion worth of tariffs on China over intellectual property

US President Donald Trump has announced a raft of new tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations, targeting more than 100 different Chinese goods and potentially inviting a fierce response from Beijing. (22.03.2018)  

Did Donald Trump really just launch a trade war with China?

US experts agree that by signing hefty tariffs to punish what he views as Beijing's unfair practices, President Donald Trump just fired the first salvo in a trade conflict with China. Is there a strategy behind the move? (22.03.2018)  

China threatens retaliatory tariffs on US products

China said it was "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war" as it announced a list of potential tariffs on US goods. Fears of a trade war have sent jitters through global markets. (23.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU  

Trade war: Trump against the world?  

Related content

USA Washington - Donald Trump verhängt Strafzölle gegen China

Did Donald Trump really just launch a trade war with China? 22.03.2018

US experts agree that by signing hefty tariffs to punish what he views as Beijing's unfair practices, President Donald Trump just fired the first salvo in a trade conflict with China. Is there a strategy behind the move?

China ‘not afraid of a trade war’ 23.03.2018

China has warned the United States that it is ‘not afraid of a trade war.’ The comments come after US President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on some $60 billion worth of Chinese goods. Markets across the world slid on the news.

China Symbolbild Einbruch Wirtschaft Export Börse

China threatens retaliatory tariffs on US products 23.03.2018

China said it was "not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war" as it announced a list of potential tariffs on US goods. Fears of a trade war have sent jitters through global markets.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU - Strikes mark labor reform power struggle in France 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  