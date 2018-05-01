A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland  

Anna Gunnarsdóttir has remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, keeping the concrete look of the exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden has a typical Icelandic thermal bath.
