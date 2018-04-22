 April 25th is Germany′s Day of the Tree | DW Travel | DW | 25.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

April 25th is Germany's Day of the Tree

There are about 90 billion trees in Germany. These forests make up almost a third of the country. Areas of recreation for locals and tourists.

  • Herbst in der Monbachtal-Schlucht

    Forests in Germany

    Black Forest National Park

    Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

  • Deutschland Kreidefelsen Rügen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Forests in Germany

    Jasmund National Park

    It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

  • Der Müritz Nationalpark in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Forests in Germany

    Müritz National Park

    Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

  • Die Elbe bei Lenzen. Nach der größten Deichrückverlegung Deutschlands entwickelt sich auf 420 Hektar neuem Überflutungsraum wieder die Dynamik einer Flussaue.

    Forests in Germany

    The Elbe Riverscape

    An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

  • Bildergalerie bedrohte Tier- und Pflanzenarten Brockenanemone

    Forests in Germany

    Harz Mountains

    This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

  • Welterbe Buchenwälder Hainich

    Forests in Germany

    Hainich National Park

    The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

  • Die Burgruine Flossenbürg ist heute das Wahrzeichen des Naturparks Nördlicher Oberpfälzer Wald.

    Forests in Germany

    Northern Upper Palatinate Forest

    Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

  • Luftaufnahme des Spessarts mit sich auflösendem Morgennebel

    Forests in Germany

    Spessart

    A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.

  • Der Rachelsee im Nationalpark Bayerischer Wald

    Forests in Germany

    Bavarian Forest National Park

    Rachelsee is one of three tarns, or cirque lakes, in the Bavarian Forest. No trees have been felled here for decades. Because the lake is reachable only on foot, it's especially peaceful up here at 1070 meters. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

  • Reiteralpe im Nationalpark Berchtesgaden

    Forests in Germany

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)


  • Herbst in der Monbachtal-Schlucht

    Forests in Germany

    Black Forest National Park

    Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

  • Deutschland Kreidefelsen Rügen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Forests in Germany

    Jasmund National Park

    It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

  • Der Müritz Nationalpark in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Forests in Germany

    Müritz National Park

    Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

  • Die Elbe bei Lenzen. Nach der größten Deichrückverlegung Deutschlands entwickelt sich auf 420 Hektar neuem Überflutungsraum wieder die Dynamik einer Flussaue.

    Forests in Germany

    The Elbe Riverscape

    An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

  • Bildergalerie bedrohte Tier- und Pflanzenarten Brockenanemone

    Forests in Germany

    Harz Mountains

    This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

  • Welterbe Buchenwälder Hainich

    Forests in Germany

    Hainich National Park

    The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

  • Die Burgruine Flossenbürg ist heute das Wahrzeichen des Naturparks Nördlicher Oberpfälzer Wald.

    Forests in Germany

    Northern Upper Palatinate Forest

    Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

  • Luftaufnahme des Spessarts mit sich auflösendem Morgennebel

    Forests in Germany

    Spessart

    A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.

  • Der Rachelsee im Nationalpark Bayerischer Wald

    Forests in Germany

    Bavarian Forest National Park

    Rachelsee is one of three tarns, or cirque lakes, in the Bavarian Forest. No trees have been felled here for decades. Because the lake is reachable only on foot, it's especially peaceful up here at 1070 meters. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

  • Reiteralpe im Nationalpark Berchtesgaden

    Forests in Germany

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)


International Tree Day has been celebrated in Germany since 1952. In many places it is used as an occasion for planting campaigns. Trees are oxygen producers and bind the climate-damaging CO2 - this makes them indispensable for climate protection. Forests offer numerous animal and plant species a habitat and recreation for humans.
Watch video 04:21

Germany is one of the most densely forested countries in the European Union. According to the German Forest Protection Association, the state with the most forests is Hesse. There, forests cover 42 percent of the land area. The dominant tree species are spruce, pine, beech and oak.

Many forest areas are designated as nature reserves. Five ancient beech forests in Germany, such as the Hainich, even have UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site status. If nature in Germany were free of all human influences, the whole country would be overgrown with similar forests.

ch/ak

DW recommends

Hainich, a National Park and World Heritage Site

There’s a primeval forest growing in the heart of Germany. The forest in Thüringen with its ancient beeches and more than 8,600 species of animals is a protected national park and part of a UNESCO world heritage listing. (17.09.2013)  

Forests in Germany

Dark ravines, romantic meadows and huge ancient trees. Germans love the diversity of their forests and enjoy hiking through woodland areas. We show you a selection of fascinating forests. (24.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hainich - A tour of the national park  

Related content

Taiwan herausragende Radkultur

The route is the goal: Taiwan's cycling culture 24.04.2018

With exceptional cycling routes and scenic landscapes along the road, cycling around Taiwan is a lifetime experience which you do not have to be crazy to do.

Deutschland Weltrekord im Maßkrugtragen in Abensberg

Beer culture - this is how Germany drinks 23.04.2018

The over 500-year-old German Beer Purity Law says that only hops, barley, yeast and water can be used to make Germany's favorite drink. We look at the country's beer culture.

Kuppel der Neuen Synagoge in Berlin

Synagogues in Germany 18.04.2018

Before 1933, there were some 2,800 Jewish temples in Germany. Today there are 130 synagogues and prayer rooms - a reflection of the tumultuous past of German-Jewish life, but also evidence of its current resurgence.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 