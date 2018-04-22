Apple poised to pay Ireland billions in back tax as appeal looms

Billions of euros are expected to flow into Ireland's coffers through September as the tech giant shells out for alleged illegal tax breaks covering ten years. Yet Ireland and Apple continue to dispute the EU's orders.
Apple and Irish finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, were set to sign the formal legal agreement that will allow Ireland to collect some €13 billion ($16 billion) in past taxes from the tech giant following orders from the European Commission, the Irish finance ministry announced Tuesday.
While the signing means that Apple can start making back payments that span a decade to the European Union nation, both parties continue to dispute that Ireland gave Apple preferential tax treatment amounting to illegal state aid.
Details of the pay-back deal
Donohoe said Ireland would continue to pursue legal avenues against the EU's orders for tax pay-back
An unwanted 'milestone'
Donohoe said in a statement that the signing of the deal was "a significant milestone" and described the framework as "the largest recovery fund of its kind ever to be established."
However, he added that "The [Irish] Government fundamentally disagrees with the ruling of the Commission" in 2016 that ordered the country to collect around €13 billion plus interest from Apple.
A EU Commission spokesperson said that it hoped the back tax would be recovered as quickly as possible.
Upcoming appeal: Donohoe told journalists that an appeal by Ireland and the tech company against the payments would likely begin this fall.
