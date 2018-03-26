 Anti-migrant online weapons dealer arrested in Hungary on German warrant | News | DW | 28.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Anti-migrant online weapons dealer arrested in Hungary on German warrant

The suspect is alleged to have sold illegal weapons online and called for "defense" against migrants. He may also be behind right-wing extremist websites and another online weapons shop.

Screenshot of website Migrantenschreck.ru (migrantenschreck.ru)

The suspected owner of an online shop selling illegal weapons to Germans has been arrested in Hungary, state prosecutors in Berlin said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old right-wing extremist Mario R. is alleged to be behind the internet website "Migrantenschreck," which roughly translates as "Migrant fright." The site sold illegal weapons to Germans to defend against migrants and left-wing groups.

Hungarian police arrested Mario R. after German authorities issued an arrest warrant. A joint German and Hungarian team were reportedly investigating his house and computers.

Read moreReport: Far-right Reichsbürger movement is growing, building army

Among the weapons sold on the now shuttered website were gas pistols, with specific calls for them to be used against migrants and left-wing groups.
Watch video 02:00

Threat of far-right violence on the rise in Germany?

According to a joint investigation by ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung and the news website Motherboard, more than €100,000 ($124,000) gas-powered pistols were sold. Mario R. had previously fled Germany. 

Hundreds of Germans were said to have bought illegal weapons from Migrantenschreck. The pistols fire rubber or metal ammunition that can cause serious injury and possibly death. 

The ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Motherboard investigation also found possible links between Mario R. and two other right-wing extremist websites: Anonymus.Kollektiv and its replacement Anonymousnews.ru.

Read moreDarknet, the shady internet

Anonymousnews.ru espouses racist concepts against Muslims, migrants and Jews. It is critical of the German government.

Migrantenschreck has been closed down and replaced with another online shop, Patriotenshop.ru, which has a postal address in Zurich, Switzerland. The two online shops use much of the same language and sell similar weapons. 

Screenshot of patriotenshop.ru (patriotenshop.ru)

Products sold on Patriotenshop.ru include many of the same items as did Migrantenschreck. The shops' welcome messages were identical

Patriotenshop.ru sells various weapons and ammunition "without annoying bureaucratic hurdles or annoying paperwork," according to the website. Anonymousnews.ru has promoted its products.

It is unclear if or when Mario R. would be handed over to Germany. One focus of investigators was finding possible accomplices. 

Customers of the online shops were apparently also being investigated.

DW recommends

Police probe 'far-right' anti-migrant protest outside Angela Merkel's office

The protesters had placed candles, roses and pictures of victims of violent crimes blamed on migrants outside Merkel's constituency office. Police say four of the candles alluded to the far-right Identitarian movement. (23.03.2018)  

Report: Far-right Reichsbürger movement is growing, building army

German media have reported that the anti-government group has grown by 56 percent to 15,600 members. Security services are concerned that propaganda about a 'Reichsbürger army' will inspire attacks. (12.01.2018)  

German far-right AfD politician resigns after converting to Islam

Arthur Wagner, a politician in the eastern state of Brandenburg, has become a Muslim. His Alternative for Germany (AfD) party entered the Bundestag last year following a populist, anti-Islam campaign. (24.01.2018)  

Are Germany's anti-racism initiatives achieving enough?

Germany's government spent over €100 million in 2017 for initiatives promoting diversity. But as the country marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, intolerance remains a serious issue. (21.03.2018)  

Darknet, the shady internet

The darknet is a playground for illegal activities: weapons and drug trade, child pornography and fraud. It also offers a safe space for activists living under repressive governments. How does the darknet work? (10.10.2017)  

Refugee children making a new life in Germany

Hailing from Syria, Afghanistan and Eastern Europe, they attend the same integration class in their new home. Despite different backgrounds, these high school students all have one thing in common: motivation to succeed. (08.03.2018)  

Angela Merkel stresses migrants, Islam in first Bundestag address of new government

In the first major speech of her new term, German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a conciliatory tone on immigration while offering an inclusive message on Islam. "Germany can do it," she said, and "we are all Germany." (21.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Threat of far-right violence on the rise in Germany?  

Related content

Deutschland Demonstranten verbrennen Fahne mit Davidstern in Berlin

Anti-Semitism in Germany: Are immigrants unfairly portrayed in the media? 24.03.2018

Jewish groups warn against anti-Semitism among Germany's Muslim migrants while others say it's racist to overstate the problem. DW's Jefferson Chase explored the issue at a special open media day in Berlin.

Bildergalerie Katholikentag Münster 2018 | DB Check-Up für Flüchtlinge

Job numbers, benefit claims rise for migrants to Germany 25.03.2018

A surprising number of migrants have found work as the German economy prospers, new statistics show. But studies have also found that non-EU migrants continue to make up a disproportionate number of welfare recipients.

Ungarn - Premierminister Viktor Orban spricht während der ungarischen Nationalfeiertage

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban warns of immigration threat at National Day rally 15.03.2018

Speaking to tens of thousands of his supporters, Prime Minister Viktor Orban used emotive language as he focused on immigration. He has been branded as a racist, xenophobe and bully by the UN's human rights chief.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 