 Andrea Nahles to become first female head of Germany′s SPD | News | DW | 20.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Andrea Nahles to become first female head of Germany's SPD

Germany's oldest party is set to elect its first female leader. Despite opinion poll skepticism, lead candidate Andrea Nahles is confident she can turn the Social Democrats' ailing electoral fortunes around.

Andrea Nahles

"We are the power of the future and of progress," Andrea Nahles told the German press ageny DPA on Friday. In two days' time, she is set to become the first female leader in the 155-year history of the country's Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Nahles has been tasked with steering the party back to its left-wing progressive roots after four years as the junior partner in a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) led to historically low numbers in last September's general election.

Nahles' rousing speech at a party convention in January is credited with convincing party members to approve a renewed coalition with Merkel.

Read more: Andrea Nahles would take the reins of a troubled SPD
Watch video 02:19

Germany's Social Democrats to appoint first female leader

Since then, much to the party's dismay, the SPD has been neck and neck with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in some opinion polls.

"I believe I can do it, and I can work well with the team to accomplish something good," Nahles said.

The former Labor minister is taking over from former leader Martin Schulz, who Nahles accused of being too far from the grassroots of the party. The pair also differed greatly over the country's social welfare system, with Schulz advocating for the complete repeal of Germany's controversial benefits system known as Hartz IV.

  • Martin Schulz nominated as SPD leader

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    January 2017: 'Schulz effect' sees the SPD flying in the polls

    The SPD appeared to have struck gold when it nominated Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament, to challenge Angela Merkel for chancellor in the 2017 elections. In what came to be dubbed as the "Schulz effect," the SPD's shake-up at the top saw the party surge in the opinion polls to up to 33 percent, neck-and-neck with Merkel's conservatives.

  • Torsten Albig flyer for Schleswig-Holstein election

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    May 2017: SPD loses two state elections in a week. First Schleswig-Holstein ...

    By May, however, the Schulz effect had faded. If the SPD wanted to prove it was a serious contender for September's federal election, it needed to retain its place at the helm of two key state governments. The first state election in Schleswig-Holstein, however, saw the CDU record an "easy" victory, winning by five points. The CDU went on to form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats.

  • Hannelore Kraft after NRW election defeat

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    ... Then its NRW stronghold

    Things went from bad to worse a week later, when Merkel's party defeated the SPD in their stronghold in North Rhine-Westphalia. The SPD had ruled NRW for 46 of the past 51 years. However, it only picked up 31 percent of the vote this time, seven points lower than in 2012. Schulz described the defeat as "crushing," while outgoing state premier Hannelore Kraft resigned as state SPD party chief.

  • Germany election debate Merkel - Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    September 2017: Lackluster election debate

    Come September, with the federal election just weeks away, some pundits still gave Schulz half a chance of clinching the chancellery. However, the televised election debate between the two candidates exposed the effects of a grand coaltion. The two leaders seemed happy to agree with the other's proposals, rather than have a debate. And yet viewers still saw Merkel as the more credible candidate.

  • Martin Schulz election billboard

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    September 2017: Germany decides — SPD suffers worst result in post-war era

    In its worst election showing since World War II, the SPD scraped just over 20 percent of the vote. It would claim just 40 seats in the Bundestag, 40 fewer than before. Schulz, however, vowed to stay on and lead the party in opposition. The move was widely welcomed by the party's rank and file. It was time for a much-needed recharge and reappraisal.

  • Coalition partners SPD Union Angela Merkel Horst Seehofer and Martin Schulz

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    December 2017: GroKo after all

    After talks to form a coalition with the Greens and FDP collapsed in November, Merkel had no choice but to turn to Schulz to form a governing coalition. After much "umming" and "ahing," the SPD leadership decided to enter preliminary talks with the conservatives. Well aware that the move would be unpopular with many in the party, Schulz said the party's 460,000 would get the final say.

  • Martin Schulz

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    January 2018: SPD balks at grand coalition blueprint

    However, no sooner had Schulz agreed on a preliminary deal then senior figures in SPD demanded an extensive overhaul. Schulz's failure to prevent a migration cap, establish a "citizens' insurance" scheme and abolish fixed employee contracts raised serious doubts whether party officials would agree to proceed to formal talks.

  • Kevin Kühnert, leader of SPD's youth wing

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    January 2018: The start of a revolt?

    Ahead of a party conference that would see SPD members vote on the preliminary coalition plan, the movement against another grand coalition began to gather heavy steam. The face of this grassroots revolt was SPD youth wing head Kevin Kühnert. In a series of impassioned speeches, the 28-year-old didn't just win the backing of youngsters, but convinced several senior figures as well.

  • SPD party conference vote

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    January 2018: Delegates approve preliminary coalition deal

    Despite the heavy backlash, SPD delegates still approved the coalition deal. Of the votes, 362 were in favor of talks compared with 279 against. In a bid to shore up support, then-party leader Schulz said there would be "tough negotiations" with Merkel's conservatives. But that didn't stop critics from accusing Schulz of making concessions to Merkel.

  • Hamgburg Mayor Olaf Scholz, SPD

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    February 2018: SPD takes finance ministry

    After the announcement of a coalition agreement, media reports claimed that the finance ministry had been given to the SPD, marking what some consider a major victory for the center-left party. The SPD's Olaf Scholz, the popular mayor of Hamburg, was reportedly tapped to head the ministry. If it proves true, it will be the first time in almost nine years that the SPD controls it.

  • In the Bundestag, Martin Schulz (l) next to Sigmar Gabriel

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    February 2018: Spat with Gabriel

    In early February, tensions inside the SPD reached a fever-pitch. Gabriel told German media that Schulz didn't appreciate the job he had done as foreign minister. Days before, Schulz had signaled his desire to lead the foreign ministry. "The only thing left is remorse over how disrespectful we've become with one another in our dealings and how little someone's word still country," Gabriel said.

  • Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    February 2018: Schulz out, Nahles to take over?

    Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles is a strong contender to head the center-left party. She made a name for herself as the leader of the SPD's youth branch. However, her impassioned defense of joining a Merkel-led coalition in January was seen as the key to clinching a majority to move forward on formal talks. But she'll have to wait until April 22, when the SPD will choose its next leader.

  • SPD logo being covered

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    February 2018: Plummeting poll numbers

    If anything, the decision to pursue a Merkel-lead coalition has further dragged support for the party. A poll published in February showed the party at 16 percent if elections were held on February 18, a 2-percent drop from the previous poll a month before. Polls now show the SPD neck-and-neck with the far-right AFD.

  • SPD voting card

    The SPD's year of turmoil

    February 2018: Members vote

    SPD members – all 463,723 of them – will now vote on whether the party can join a coalition with the CDU and CSU. The members have until March 2 to submit their ballots with results expected shortly after the due date. Until then, Germany waits on the prospect of a new government.

    Author: David Martin, Lewis Sanders IV


Germans skeptical of Nahles' chances

But not everyone in Germany is sure the 47-year-old former leader of Jusos, the youth wing of the SPD, is up to the task of making the SPD relevant again. According to the latest Deutschlandtrend poll, 47 percent of Germans are skeptical that Nahles is up to the task and only 33 percent believed she could do it. However, SPD supporters were a little bit more optimistic for her chances for success at around 50 percent.

When elected, Nahles will face the challenge of sharpening her party's profile in comparison to the CDU, once again the SPD's senior partners in Germany's ruling coalition government.

Nahles will replace interim leader Olaf Scholz after the vote on Sunday. While she faces a challenge from Simone Lange, the mayor of the city of Flensburg, Nahles is widely considered the favorite.
Watch video 12:04

Simone Lange: 'I'll show her who’s strongest'

DW recommends

Germany's far-right AfD overtakes Social Democrats in poll

The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has overtaken the Social Democrats (SPD) in a national opinion poll for the first time. The news comes as the SPD begins a crucial vote on a coalition with Angela Merkel. (19.02.2018)  

Andrea Nahles would take the reins of a troubled SPD

Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles looks set to be the first woman to head Germany's Social Democrats. SPD members are hoping that she can help reinvent the party within its new grand coalition government. (13.02.2018)  

SPD mayor Simone Lange challenges Andrea Nahles for party leadership

Martin Schulz announced in February he would step down as SPD leader and hand over power to Andrea Nahles. But a surprise announcement by a northern SPD mayor may complicate those plans. (13.02.2018)  

Germany: Martin Schulz steps down as SPD head

Embattled former European Parliament President Martin Schulz has resigned as the head of Germany's Social Democrats. Andrea Nahles has been nominated to take his place, but she still faces a party vote in April. (13.02.2018)  

German issues in a nutshell: Hartz IV

To understand German politics, it helps to understand "Hartz IV," a controversial welfare benefits and unemployment insurance reform introduced in 2003 by a coalition government led by the Social Democratic Party (SPD). (06.06.2017)  

German SPD licks wounds following election mauling

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) suffered its worst election result since World War II, scraping only 20.5 percent of the national vote. It's no surprise that the center-left party has opted to go into opposition. (25.09.2017)  

Andrea Nahles fires up SPD: People will 'call us insane' if we don't attempt coalition

While party head Martin Schulz's star appears to have faded, another of the party's top leaders delivered a speech that may have cinched the "yes" vote and possibly saved the SPD establishment — for now, at least. (22.01.2018)  

The SPD's year of turmoil

From neck-and-neck with Merkel's CDU to worst post-war performance, the SPD has witnessed its support nosedive. As members vote on whether to join a Merkel-led government, Germany's oldest party stands at a crossroads. (20.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Schulz resigns as head of Germany's Social Democrats  

Simone Lange: 'I'll show her who’s strongest'  

Germany's Social Democrats to appoint first female leader  

Related content

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

Germany's Angela Merkel faces EU reform pressure ahead of Emmanuel Macron visit 17.04.2018

The French president's urgent demands for EU reform could well be slowed down when he visits Berlin this week. Angela Merkel's conservatives are not on board with his plans to expand the bloc's bailout program.

CSU Innenminister Horst Seehofer - Familiennachzug

Refugee rift in Angela Merkel government sparks war of words 06.04.2018

Bickering has broken out in the governing coalition over family reunifications for refugees in Germany. But the Interior Ministry has backed off its previous tough talk on asylum seekers. Was it all just posturing?

Andrea Nahles bei Demonstration in Bochum von Thyssen-Arbeitern

Andrea Nahles would take the reins of a troubled SPD 13.02.2018

Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles looks set to be the first woman to head Germany's Social Democrats. SPD members are hoping that she can help reinvent the party within its new grand coalition government.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 