 Algeria: Military plane crashes near capital with dozens of casualties feared - reports | Breaking News | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Breaking News

Algeria: Military plane crashes near capital with dozens of casualties feared - reports

An Algerian military plane has crashed near the capital Algiers. More than 100 people onboard are feared dead.

Breaking News English

An Algerian military plane carrying some 100 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after take off, according to local media. 

The Iliushin-type military aircraft crashed near an air base in Boufarik, located about 30 kilomters (20 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, the state-run Algerie Presse Service reported. 

Ennahar newspaper reported 105 people onboard were killed. 

The plane was reportedly heading to Bechar, in the southwest of the country near the border with Morocco. 

More to come...

ADVERTISEMENT
USA Facebook-Chef Zuckerberg sagt vor Handelsausschuss des Repräsentantenhauses zu Skandal um Missbrauch von privaten Nutzerdaten aus (Reuters/A.-P. Bernstein)

Opinion: Facebook's Zuckerberg's mea culpa is not enough

The public admission of wrongdoing by the Facebook CEO and his pledge to improve are welcome, but not sufficient. It's time to recognize that Facebook, Google and others are modern utilities — and treat them accordingly. 