Algeria: Military plane crashes near capital with dozens of casualties feared - reports

An Algerian military plane carrying some 100 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after take off, according to local media.

The Iliushin-type military aircraft crashed near an air base in Boufarik, located about 30 kilomters (20 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, the state-run Algerie Presse Service reported.

Ennahar newspaper reported 105 people onboard were killed.

The plane was reportedly heading to Bechar, in the southwest of the country near the border with Morocco.

