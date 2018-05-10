Alexander Zverev primed for French Open after clinching Madrid Open title

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev eased past fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Sunday, claiming his second title in a week.

The German broke Thiem's opening service games in each set and didn't give his Austrian rival a single break chance to win in 1 hour, 19 minutes.

The 21-year-old won his eighth career title and second of the season after also winning the Munich Open last weekend.

"It is unbelievable," Zverev said. "This is my third Masters 1000 and I am only 21 years old. It has been an amazing journey."

Zverev dominated the entire week in the Spanish capital, not losing a single set en route to victory.

Thiem lost his second consecutive final at the Caja Magica, having avenged last year's final loss to Rafael Nadal by beating him in Friday's quarterfinals for the Spaniard's first clay-court loss in a year.

It was Zverev's second win in six meetings with Thiem.

