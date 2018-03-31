 Albania protesters brawl with police over tolls on Kosovo link | News | DW | 31.03.2018
News

Albania protesters brawl with police over tolls on Kosovo link

Authorities want to introduce tolls of up to €22.50 on the main link between Kosovo and Albania. Protesters say the road should unite the two countries, both dominated by ethnic Albanians.

  • Protesters gather at booths on the Durres-Kukes highway in Kalimash near Kukes

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    Road rage

    Hundreds of protesters gathered on an Albanian highway to object to the introduction of tolls. Police said 14 officers were injured, while local media reported protesters were also hurt.

  • A toll booth burns as a crowd looks on.

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    Booths torched

    The crowd threw stones at police and torched toll booths in violent scenes. The planned tolls range from €2.50 to €22.50.

  • Protestors clash with police during a protest on the Durres-Kukes highway in Kalimash near Kukes, Albania.

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    An important link

    An international consortium has been granted a 30-year concession to maintain the road, build new links and charge tolls.

  • Protesters damage toll booths.

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    Coastal connection

    Many tourists from landlocked Kosovo use the link to reach Albania's Adriatic coast. The road reduces travel times from six hours to two.

  • A booth burns as three people look on.

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    European route

    Construction on the SH5 highway started in 2006 and still continues. It forms part of the E851 network starting in Petrovac, Montenegro and ending in Pristina, Kosovo.

  • The S5H passes through mountains near Kukes.

    Road rage as Albania introduces toll on Kosovo highway

    Billion-euro project

    The 110-kilometer Albanian portion cost more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion). The road passes through steep mountainous terrain with a series of viaducts and a 5.5 kilometer double-bore tunnel. The road is Albania's first-ever modern toll road.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


Several hundred protesters in Albania have brawled with police over the introduction of tolls on the country's main motorway link to Kosovo.

Police said 14 officers were injured after protesters belted them with stones and burnt down toll booths near the Morina border crossing.

Local media outlets reported some protesters were also injured in the scuffles.

"All those who incited these barbarian acts against police officers and public and private property will be brought to justice," said Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor said it had launched a probe to establish "the criminal responsibility of those who violated the law."

Read more: Serb party quits the Kosovo government

An important link

Authorities planned to impose tolls of €2.50 (around $3) for motorbikes, €5 euros for cars and €22.50 for trucks starting Sunday.

The 110-kilometer (70-mile) highway links the Albanian town of Milot, near the Adriatic coast, to the Morine border crossing.

The people of Kosovo — almost entirely ethnic Albanians — use the link to cross mountainous terrain and access the seaside they lack at home.

Earlier this week, more then 100 Kosovo truck drivers and hundreds of shopkeepers in the Albanian town of Kukes protested against the decision, displaying banners reading: "This road should unite Albanians, not divide them."

Read more: EU expansion — Juncker stresses real progress on western Balkans trip

Work in progress

The road remains unfinished and an international consortium has been contracted to complete a segment link, maintain the road and collect tolls over a 30-year period.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has said the tolls are "excessive."

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, meanwhile, has said those who use the road should be the ones to pay for it.

aw/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

