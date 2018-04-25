 Airbus earnings hit by delivery delays | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Airbus earnings hit by delivery delays

The European aerospace giant saw its revenue decline in the first quarter of 2018 and the company handed over the fewest planes since 2011 as delays at engine providers held up deliveries of its narrow-body A320 planes.

Hamburg Finkenwerder Endmontagelinie Airbus A320 Familie (picture-alliance/dpa/C Charisius)

Airbus has reported a slump in profits by 30 percent in the first quarter of 2018, as its net income dropped to €283 million ($342 million) from €409 million in the same period last year. Revenues fell 12 percent to €10.119 billion.

Read more: Uncertain times take Airbus back to the drawing board

In a statement Friday, Chief Executive Tom Enders said the company's performance reflected a shortage of engines for its A320neo plane. The aircraft is a more fuel-efficient version of the company's best-selling airliner, the A320.

Airbus said that dozens of A320neo aircraft were sitting at the company's headquarters in Toulouse, France, and at a plant in Hamburg, Germany, awaiting engines from Pratt & Whitney and CFM International.

"It's a challenging situation for all but based on the confidence expressed by the engine makers and their ability to deliver on commitments, we can confirm our full-year outlook," CEO Enders said.

Overall, the aircraft maker shipped 121 jets in the first three months — the least since the third quarter of 2011 — and well behind a scheduled production of 800 planes for the full year.
Watch video 01:05

Airbus to cut 3700 jobs in Europe

Deliveries logjam

With regard to the A320neo, the plane's new engines have suffered from technical glitches as a result of a completely new design boasting aerodynamic modifications that allow airlines to save 15 percent on fuel. The medium-range, single-aisle aircraft has attracted thousands of orders as airlines seek to cut cost to ensure they remain competitive in the future.

The earnings statement did not refer to plans to increase A320neo output further than planned in 2019 — to 63 aircraft a month from a previous target of 60, as disclosed earlier this week.

The head of French engine maker Safran, a partner in CFM alongside General Electric, had expressed caution over the plans on Wednesday, saying it was too early to commit to higher output as suppliers work through what is already a record production ramp-up.

Read more: Airbus ordered to pay €81 million to end German corruption probe

In the quarter, Airbus also faced challenges with the A380 superjumbo, the world's largest civilian airliner. The company said it would slow deliveries of the wide-body aircraft to 50 planes a year from 2019, versus 67 in 2017.

In addition, cost-overruns continued to plague production of the A400M military transport aircraft. The company said it's working to finalize an amended contract for the A400M, after government customers agreed to a revised delivery plan requiring production of just eight aircraft a year from 2020.
Watch video 01:10

Back from the brink: Emirates order rescues Airbus jet

uhe/aos (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

 

DW recommends

A400M charge takes shine off Airbus earnings surge

The 2017 financial result of Airbus has beaten market expectations as the European aerospace giant reported stronger earnings on rising deliveries. But charges on some of its problem aircraft tarnished the performance. (15.02.2018)  

Uncertain times take Airbus back to the drawing board

The European aircraft manufacturer has never faced as much upheaval as it does today. At Airbus' headquarters in Toulouse, there is much uncertainty, but many also see opportunities. DW's Andreas Spaeth reports. (14.02.2018)  

Airbus ordered to pay €81 million to end German corruption probe

German prosecutors have ordered Airbus to pay €81 million to settle an investigation into alleged corruption. The long-running probe concerns the firm's multi-billion euro sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria. (09.02.2018)  

Emirates buys Airbus superjumbos in bid to salvage A380 program

Emirates Airlines has announced a deal with Airbus to buy another 36 A380 superjumbos, just days after the European aerospace giant said it may have to halt production of the double-decker plane without new orders. (18.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Airbus to cut 3700 jobs in Europe  

New Airbus A321 Neo-LR hops Atlantic easily  

Back from the brink: Emirates order rescues Airbus jet  

Related content

Internationale Luftfahrtausstellung ILA 2018

ILA 2018 air show takes off in Berlin 25.04.2018

The world's longest-running air show has opened to aerospace industry officials and an estimated 150,000 visitors, who want to see the latest in aviation technology, including 3D-printing and electric planes.

Umweltfreundliches Fliegen mit Elektroflugzeuge, Beispiel Easyjet Wright Electric

How soon till we all fly in electric planes? 23.04.2018

The trend toward e-cars is growing. But what about e-planes? It might not be long before we're zooming around in electric planes — at least for short distances, says a German Aerospace Center expert in a DW interview.

10 Jahre Airbus 380

Airbus to axe thousands of jobs in Europe 07.03.2018

The aerospace giant plans to cut more than three thousand jobs as it aims to scale back production of its troubled A380 superjumbo and A400M military transporter — Europe's biggest civil and military plane projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

German carmakers look to growing Chinese market

Elektrische Antriebe sind im Kommen, auch in der Luftfahrt. Auf der ILA in Berlin werden erste Modelle vorgestellt. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa

Mexico's new partnership - EU overhauls trade deal with Mexico 