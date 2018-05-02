Air France-KLM boss steps down as staff reject pay offer

Air France-KLM Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac has announced his resignation after employees at the carrier's French operations rejected a pay deal aimed at ending weeks of painful strike action.
Airline officials said 55.4 percent of employees voted against the pay deal that included a 7-percent pay rise over four years.
Unions kept holding out for a 5.1-percent increase in wages this year alone to make up for a pay freeze and inflationary effects since 2012.
"I hope my departure will enable people to take stock and to start on creating the conditions for a recovery," Janaillac said in a statement Friday.
Operational losses a headache
The airline, which emerged from a tie-up between Air France and KLM Royal Dutch in 2004, earlier on Friday released quarterly earnings figures, announcing losses for the first three months of the year.
Operating losses grew from €33 million ($39.4 million) in the first quarter of 2017 to €118 million in the same quarter this year.
Strikes in recent weeks were responsible for huge additional in losses, the company said, with further industrial action planned for May 7 and May 8.
The first-quarter losses came despite strong customer demand, with passenger numbers up by 5.2 percent to 22 million in the January-to-March period.
