 AIDS: ″A treatable chronic disease″ | Music | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

AIDS: "A treatable chronic disease"

Singer Conchita Wurst recently admitted to having been infected with HIV for years. Ulrich Heide, managing director of the German AIDS Foundation, told DW how people infected with the virus live with their condition.

Österreich Eurovision Song Contest 2015 Conchita Wurst (Getty Images/AFP/D. Nagl)

After Austrian singer Conchita Wurst was threatened by a former partner with blackmail, the Eurovision winner revealed her status as a carrier of the HIV virus. As Wurst drew praise for the decision to go public, DW spoke with Ulrich Heide, Director of the German AIDS Foundation.

DW: Mr. Heide, to what extent does famous HIV-infected people going public with their status help to reduce discrimination and marginalization of people with HIV and AIDS?

Ulrich Heide: People are still afraid of discrimination, although an HIV infection isn't what it once was. Living conditions for those who have been infected have especially improved. In the 1980s, revelations by internationally-renowned artists like Freddie Mercury, Rock Hudson and Keith Haring helped raise public awareness and increase solidarity.

Has the acceptance of infected people improved in your view?

Dr. Ulrich Heide (Barbara Frommann)

Dr. Ulrich Heide, head of the German AIDS Foundation

Yes, especially now given that AIDS is seen as a treatable disease, even though there is still no cure. Roughly 90,000 HIV-infected people now live in Germany – three times as many as in the 80s and 90s. The difference is that, as treatment has become available, they can live longer with the condition. As long as testing is done and the infection is diagnosed at an early stage, people have a good chance of living symptom-free for a long time.

What about public acceptance?

What killed those who were infected after the disease was first discovered wasn't really the disease as such, but opportunistic infections that resulted from the impairment of the immune system. In the 80s, most patients died from the Kaposi sarcoma, a cancer of the skin, which caused dark spots and led to the stigmatization of those infected. Thanks to successful therapies, that has changed quite a bit and the disease has become less visible to the public. At the same time, we are now aware that everyday social contact with infected people is not increasing risk of infection.

Thomas Neuwirth, the given name of the character Conchita Wurst, recently revealed that he has been infected for years, but that, nevertheless, he remains in good health. How would you assess the conditions of those living with the infection?

Medications used in the mid-90s to treat the infection certainly had more severe side effects than those that are available now. But of course, we can only know the short-term experience – those from around five or ten years. That makes it hard to say what possible side effects will arise 40 years down the road. Some experts claim they can guarantee an almost normal life expectancy. I hope this will turn out to be true. But as we still don't have long-term implimentation of these drugs, I have some doubts.

Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Conchita Wurst holds the crystal microphone award (Reuters)

2014 Eurovision award winner Conchita Wurst

Are we already aware of some of the side effects in those medications currently in use?

People who have been treated for a long time tend to be affected by the classical symptoms of aging, including cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis, at a much earlier time than those people who have not been infected by HIV. It looks as though the virus itself, as well as the medicines used pose a challenge to the body.

Neuwirth wrote on Instagram that he was permanently below the detectable limits of the virus, and was therefore not able to infect other people.

We're now talking about a treatable chronic disease. As long as the virus in the blood of infected people is kept below the detection limit via the use of drugs, it's almost impossible for them to pass on the virus. But as there's never an abolute certainty in medicine, I wouldn't say that infection can be ruled out 100%. If a pregnant woman were to receive a combined therapy at an early stage that keeps the virus below the detection limit, it's highly unlikely that she will pass on the virus to her unborn child.

Given the progress made in treatment, do you see a danger in people becoming less careful about prevention?

One cannot deny the success of the therapies. But experts see a dangerous pitfall in prevention strategies with two sides to the same coin: they don't work in the long-term if fear is brought into play but careful behavior is not exactly being promoted if people are not made afraid of being infected. And some infected people do have problems with the drugs on a physical and psychological level. To put it very clearly: not being infected is still certainly a much better option than being treated.

 

DW recommends

WHO marks 70th anniversary and World Health Day amid some optimism

Despite concerns such as those about pollution-related disease, it's not all doom and gloom when it comes to world health. On World Health Day, DW takes a look at some of the advances that have been achieved so far. (07.04.2018)  

Researchers develop reliable and needle-free HIV test

Researchers at Stanford have created a hassle-free HIV test. The new test will enable health officials to screen large numbers of people and stem possible outbreaks of the virus. (22.01.2018)  

AIDS counseling for refugees in Germany: Let's talk about sex!

Without a dildo, but with a condom: This is sex education for refugees, conducted by refugees. DW’s Astrid Prange reports from Zirndorf on how AIDS and HIV are discussed in Germany’s asylum-seeker reception facilities. (19.03.2018)  

Aggressive virus subtype behind HIV explosion in the Philippines?

A more aggressive and possibly drug-resistant HIV subtype may be behind skyrocketing HIV infection rates in the Philippines. Epidemiologist Edsel Salvana tells DW that the strain is threatening to spark a new epidemic. (09.03.2018)  

Philippines - workers with HIV face discrimination, says HRW

Philippine workers infected by HIV suffer workplace discrimination on account of their health status and usually do not seek redress, revealed a new report released by Human Rights Watch today. Ana P. Santos reports. (09.02.2018)  

For Venezuela HIV patients, lack of medicine 'a death sentence'

Venezuela's economic crisis as left the country's health system on the verge of collapse. Amid a shortage of medication, HIV patients are succumbing to secondary infections, despite doctors' best efforts. (14.02.2018)  

New law to protect HIV positive Ghanaians

Hopes are up among Ghanaians with HIV/AIDS that a new law will help fight discrimination. Lawmakers also want to make sure that people do not skip tests out of fear of stigmatization. (30.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Antiviral PrEP pill, a game changer in gay sex  

Related content

Berlinale | Abschluss und Verleihung der Bären | Conchita Wurst

Berlin 24/7: Berlin fights against AIDS 29.10.2017

For the 17th time, the "Artists Against AIDS" gala raised money for a good cause. But the issue can never be "business as usual" in Berlin.

Finnland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka

Eurovision exhibition in the ABBA Museum goes down memory lane 09.05.2016

In Stockholm, the exhibition "Good Evening Europe" showcases outfits worn by Eurovision Song Contest winners, from ABBA to Conchita Wurst; from glitzy to downright scary. Rediscover the the most famous ones here.

Finnland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka

Eurovision exhibition in the ABBA Museum goes down memory lane 09.05.2016

"Good Evening Europe" at the ABBA Museum in Stockholm showcases the garb of song contest winners, from ABBA to Conchita Wurst, while playing videos of contest broadcasts since 1956.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Film still from Breathless with Jean Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg (picture alliance)

1968: a new wave of filmmaking

Political, social and cultural upheaval marked the year 1968 in countries all over the world. It was a time of fundamental change in filmmaking as well, with directors revolutionizing their approach to the art form.  

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

PopXport

Quiz: Who first recorded "Little Hollywood"?

Take the quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original. Who did “Little Hollywood” first? a) Boys Noize b) Alle Farben c) Westbam We’re giving away CDs by Eunique, Prada Meinhoff, Ace Tee and Feine Sahne Fischfilet. 

Arts

Winner World Press Photo 2018 Spot News (Ronaldo Schemidt)

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year.  

Digital Culture

K-pop band BTS in December 2017 (picture-alliance/Yonhap)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are not only topping worldwide album charts, but also social media trends with their latest album, "Face Yourself." What's behind this latest K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  