 AfD co-leader Alice Weidel suing Facebook over hate speech deletion ′omissions′ | News | DW | 24.04.2018
News

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel suing Facebook over hate speech deletion 'omissions'

Facebook is facing court action in Hamburg from a German far-right parliamentarian who accuses it of failing to fully delete hate speech. They were erased from view within Germany but are allegedly still visible abroad.

Symbolbild Smartphone-Nutzer vor Facebook Logo (Reuters/D. Ruvic)

A Hamburg court spokesman said Tuesday opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentarian Alice Weidel and her lawyer would press next Friday for a ruling that Facebook was liable for the remark's continued dissemination.

The Hamburg-based blog Meedia, a subsidiary of the Handelsblatt newspaper chain, said the Facebook post was made by a user last September under a Huffington Post article before Germany's Network Enforcement Act (NetzDG) came into effect, imposing hefty fines on social media which failed to delete content after determining its offensive nature.

Read more: AfD crying censorship

Alice Weidel

Sharp language is also a Weidel hallmark.

The right-wing populist AfD is the biggest opposition party in the German parliament. In late January, Weidel, the party's co-leader in the Bundestag, complained to Facebook, which reportedly made the remark invisible within Germany, but not to users able to surf anonymously on computer hub servers located abroad.

Weidel's lawyer Joachim Steinhöfel would argue, said Meedia, that Facebook was liable under Paragraph 10 of Germany's Telemedia Act.

It long predates the NetzDG pushed last year by the-then justice minister Heiko Maas, now Germany's Social Democrat (SPD) foreign minister.

Weidel's legal action coincides with widespread outrage among churches and social welfare organizations over a provocative set of questions about persons with disabilities posed recently by AfD parliamentarians, including Weidel, in the federal Bundestag parliament.

ipj/rt (dpa,KNA)

DW recommends

Germany's populist AfD seeks to turn online 'censorship' to its advantage

With the New Year came a new law on online hate speech in Germany, forcing Twitter and Facebook to remove content more quickly in some cases. The AfD party, no stranger to stirring the online pot, is crying "censorship." (02.01.2018)  

AfD disability query slammed by churches, ethics council

A far-right parliamentary question linking incest, disability and migrants has outraged Germany's ethics council and Catholic bishops. They say the query amounts to inhumane contempt bordering on former Nazi language. (13.04.2018)  

Related content

Hannover AfD Parteitag Weidel

Germany's populist AfD seeks to turn online 'censorship' to its advantage 02.01.2018

With the New Year came a new law on online hate speech in Germany, forcing Twitter and Facebook to remove content more quickly in some cases. The AfD party, no stranger to stirring the online pot, is crying "censorship."

Screenshot Twitter Titanic feat. Alice Weidel

German satire magazine Titanic back on Twitter following 'hate speech' ban 06.01.2018

German satirical news outlet Titanic has had its Twitter account reinstated after it was suspended for more than two days. Tweets parodying an AfD lawmaker were flagged and deleted under Germany's new "NetzDG" law.

10 Jahre Hashtag

Germany implements new internet hate speech crackdown 01.01.2018

A new German law named NetzDG that will force social media sites to delete offensive content has come into effect with the New Year. There are plenty of critics on both the far-right and among internet activists.

