 ABBA reunites to release first new music in 35 years | News | DW | 27.04.2018
News

ABBA reunites to release first new music in 35 years

For the first time in more than three decades the Swedish supergroup ABBA has returned to the studio. The band has reunited to plan a virtual tour that will feature digital avatars of its members.

The members of ABBA

The members of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA on Friday announced they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The group says it has recorded two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

Read more: Another 'Waterloo?': How the Swedes gear up for the Eurovision Song Contest

The news was announced via an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

The band experienced huge fame in the 1970s with hits including "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen," before splitting up in 1982.

The band's statement said the members have reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

Read more: 5 European bands that you probably didn't know changed their names

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," they said in a joint statement on Friday.

"I Still Have Faith In You" will be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special.

Read more: Mamma Mia! Thank you for the (ABBA) museum
Watch video 03:32

An Interview with ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus

law/rt (AFP, AP)

