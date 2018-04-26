ABBA reunites to release first new music in 35 years

The members of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA on Friday announced they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The group says it has recorded two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

Read more: Another 'Waterloo?': How the Swedes gear up for the Eurovision Song Contest

The news was announced via an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

The band experienced huge fame in the 1970s with hits including "Waterloo" and "Dancing Queen," before splitting up in 1982.

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names The Beatles The band's name in their early years, The Quarrymen, had fit quite well as several band members went to Quarry Bank High School. The band was actually named after the school song, "The Song of the Quarry." In 1960, the band decided to change their name to fit their new image. They tried five different names before deciding on The Beatles.

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names Radiohead As with many bands, Radiohead also first formed while still at school. In the Abingdon Public School south of Oxford, they were allowed in the practice room only once a week, on Fridays. So the band called themselves "On a Friday." After their first record deal, however, they had to change their name, and from 1991 were known as Radiohead.

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names ABBA For their first joint TV appearance in 1970, the four Swedes were still a loose collective with the name "Festfolk" - or "party people." They released their first single together with their names on the record cover: Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Anni-Frid. As their success grew, this name was too cumbersome and they shortened it to ABBA - an acronym for their first names.

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names Pink Floyd This band had many names before becoming Pink Floyd. Among others were The Abdabs, which means nervous anxiety, and The Tea Set. Yes, one of Europe's most famous rock bands was named after tea cups and saucers. Sure, they were British; but when the band finally changed their name to Pink Floyd in 1965, no one really complained.

5 European bands who fortunately changed their names Coldplay In terms of name selection, this band had some questionable taste. Known as Pectoralz after forming in 1996, and then as Starfish, the group led by singer Chris Martin fortunately changed their name in 1998 to Coldplay, after a book of poems by Philip Horky - which, as opposed to stomach muscles, is a better fit for a band known for its lyrical pop ballads. Author: Antje Binder (sb)



The band's statement said the members have reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

Read more: 5 European bands that you probably didn't know changed their names

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," they said in a joint statement on Friday.

"I Still Have Faith In You" will be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special.

Read more: Mamma Mia! Thank you for the (ABBA) museum

Watch video 03:32 Share ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/1AGCb An Interview with ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus

law/rt (AFP, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.