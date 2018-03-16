A restored alpine chalet | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 21.03.2018

Austrian cabinet maker Ernst Thaler shows us around a centuries-old alpine chalet on Mount Katschberg. He lovingly restored the building after studying the construction methods used by the old mountain farmers.
There's a house in Poland that, according to architects, uses more concrete than any other private residence in Europe -- but it sure doesn't look like concrete. The facade seems like it was made of wood.
A cozy vacation home on the sea in Greece's Peloponnese region features the color-schemes of the surrounding landscape: the blue hues of the sea, and the beige tones of the local sandstone.
Architect Massimo d`Alessandro has combined two 1960s-era apartments into one. He's maintained the 60s character of his new home by using furnishing that dates back to that decade.
All over world, women are taking the film industry by storm. What motivates them? And how did they get their break? Five filmmakers - all Berlinale Talents participants - tell us about their struggle for recognition on our Arts.21 Special.
It is a story of love, loss, and self-deception involving a woman who claims to be Anastasia, daughter of Czar Nicolas II of Russia. In his latest graphic novel, Simon Schwartz again takes on a historical figure.
The self-declared "panic rocker" and peace activist Udo Lindenberg flew high, fell far and came back "like a phoenix from the bottle." At the opening of his Panik City museum, here are some of the stages of his life.
Before his death at the age of 31, Keith Haring had made a name for himself in New York's pop scene for his use of seemingly simplistic drawings and biting political statements. His work is on display in Vienna.
Facebook has blocked various pictures of paintings and sculptures on display in museums and public spaces — only to apologize briefly afterwards.
