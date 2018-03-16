 A restored alpine chalet | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 21.03.2018
euromaxx deluxe

A restored alpine chalet

Austrian cabinet maker Ernst Thaler shows us around a centuries-old alpine chalet on Mount Katschberg. He lovingly restored the building after studying the construction methods used by the old mountain farmers.

