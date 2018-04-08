 A new exhibition in China kicks off the Bauhaus′ centennial events | Arts | DW | 09.04.2018
Arts

A new exhibition in China kicks off the Bauhaus' centennial events

Founded in 1919, the Bauhaus revolutionized art, architecture and design. An exhibition in Hangzhou is the prelude to the movement's anniversary celebrations, which begin next year.

  • Walter Gropius, 1933 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It started as an actual school

    In 1919, Walter Gropius became the director of a new institution, the Staatliches Bauhaus, also simply known as the Bauhaus, which merged the former Grand Ducal School of Arts and Crafts and the Weimar Academy of Fine Art. Even though Gropius was an architect and the term Bauhaus literally translates as "construction house," the school of design did not have an architecture department until 1927.

  • Bauhaus wo(picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It was against the arts' class snobbery

    In a pamphlet for an April 1919 exhibition, Gropius stated that his goal was "to create a new guild of craftsmen, without the class distinctions which raise an arrogant barrier between craftsman and artist." Combining influences from modernism, the English Arts and Crafts movement, and Constructivism, Gropius promoted the idea that design was to serve the community.

  • Josef Hartwig's chess set (picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It proved that the functional needn't be boring

    The most basic principle of the movement of the Bauhaus school was "form follows function." According to this idea, simple but elegant geometric shapes were designed based on the intended function or purpose of a building or an object. Illustrating this concept, the pieces of this chess game designed by Josef Hartwig (1923-24) are stylized to suggest how each of them moves and its rank of power.

  • Bauhaus building Dessau (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It promoted the idea of the 'total work of art'

    The interdisciplinary approach of the school's professors and students meant that visual arts, graphic design, architecture as well as product and furniture design all came into conversation with how people lived in the modern world. They thereby actualized the concept of the "Gesamtkunstwerk," or complete work of art. This photo shows the interior of the Bauhaus school in Dessau.

  • Group picture of Bauhaus instructors 1926 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It included several influential artists

    The school had many major artists among its teachers. This photo from 1926 features, from left to right, Josef Albers, Hinnerk Scheper, Georg Muche, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, Herbert Bayer, Joost Schmidt, Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger, Gunta Stölzl and Oskar Schlemmer. Hannes Meyer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe were also directors of the school.

  • Costumes for Oskar Schlemmer's Triadic Ballet from 1922 (Getty Images/P. Macdiarmid)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Bauhaus artists held legendary costume parties

    Although the Bauhaus is associated with minimalist design, students and teachers invested an unsuspected amount of energy in creating surreal costumes for parties, as reported by Farkas Molnar in his 1925 essay, "Life at the Bauhaus." The parties began as improvised events but were later turned into large-scale productions, such as Oskar Schlemmer's "Triadic Ballet" from 1922 (photo).

  • Bauhaus in Dessau (picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    The institution closed several times

    Political tensions led to different closures of the school. After being based in Weimar from 1919 to 1925, the Bauhaus moved to Dessau (picture). When the Nazis gained control of the city council there, the school closed again in 1932 and was reopened in Berlin. It was closed permanently in April 1933, pressured by the Nazi regime, which criticized the institution for producing "degenerate art."

  • Israel Weiße Stadt in Tel Aviv (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Grimm)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Its ideals nevertheless spread worldwide

    Even though the Bauhaus school was closed, different members of its staff kept spreading its idealistic concepts after they fled Germany. For example, many Jewish architects of the Bauhaus school contributed to the White City of Tel Aviv (picture), where a collection of 4,000 buildings were designed in the Bauhaus style. It is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

  • tubular furniture designed by Marcel Breuer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe from 1927 to 1930 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    It still influences designers today

    Though today people might most commonly associate modern, affordable, modular furniture with Ikea, the concept wasn't born in Sweden, but rather inspired by the classic works of Bauhaus designers. This photo shows tubular furniture designed by Marcel Breuer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe from 1927 to 1930.

  • Bauhaus archive in Berlin (picture alliance/Arco Images/Schoening)

    10 essential facts about Bauhaus

    Germany prepares for the 2019 Bauhaus centenary

    The Bauhaus school will be turning 100 in 2019, but Germany is already revealing plans for its three-year celebratory program that will involve not only the three museums housed in the former schools in Weimar, Dessau and Berlin (picture), but also at least 10 of the country's 16 federal states will participate. Expect several exhibitions, events, publications — and even new museums.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Several renowned international museums and institutions are participating in the global exhibition and event series, titled "Bauhaus Imaginista." The exhibitions are a prelude to the Bauhaus's 100th anniversary celebrations, which will be fully underway next year. The first of five Bauhaus exhibitions opened April 8 in the China Design Museum in Hangzhou.

The globetrotting project focuses on the philosophy behind the Bauhaus movement and its international reach. Many of the most significant teachers and artists fled persecution by the Nazis, spreading their knowledge all over the world in the process. The exhibition's curators, Berlin-based Marion von Osten and Londoner Grant Watson, worked with an international team of researchers, artists and designers to bring the project to life. Collaborating with international partners, the exhibition will be presented in a total of eight countries, including Germany, Russia, Japan, India and Brazil.

Read more: Bauhaus around the world: How German style is interpreted in globalized societiesHow Bauhaus is interpreted around the world

100 years of Bauhaus

In March 2019, the exhibition will be on display in Berlin's House of World Cultures, coinciding with the anniversary of the movement. Above all, it will show how elements of the Bauhaus spread into a variety of fields worldwide.

In 1919, the Bauhaus was founded by Walter Gropius (1883-1969) in the eastern German city of Weimar. During the Weimar Republic, the newly founded "Academy for Design," as it was originally called, began to develop a new way of conceptualizing design, art and architecture. Famous artists, among them Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger and Oskar Schlemmer, were some of the faculty members. They aimed to produce a variety of items in the Bauhaus style; from town houses to dinnerware. Technical and artistic aspects of art, architecture and design were given equal importance in the school's curriculum.

Architect Richard Paulick, a long-time assistant of Walter Gropius, and his student Wang Dahong brought Bauhaus teachings to China. In the 1940s, they played a decisive role in the urban development of metropolitan Shanghai, which was largely built on Bauhaus principles.

Read more10 things you need to know about Germany's Bauhaus movement

Bauhaus designs around the world

The interdisciplinary project "Bauhaus Imaginista" is the result of a joint effort between the Bauhaus Cooperation Berlin Dessau Weimar, the Goethe Institute and the House of World Cultures in Berlin. The Hangzhou exhibition will open a show at the China Design Museum, located on the campus of the China Academy of Art.

The 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus will be honored with numerous exhibitions, shows, symposiums and documentaries. The project is supported by Germany's Minister of Culture, Monika Grütters, the German Federal Cultural Foundation and Germany's foreign office.

Read more: The Future is Now! 100 Years of Bauhaus

