A musical summit

Put a Russian, a Ukranian and a German soloist on the same stage with an orchestra made up of young musicians from Ukraine and Germany and led by a female Ukranian conductor: you'll hear the results this hour.
We'll begin with a music competition. Artistic endeavors are unfair, just as life itself is. Particularly music competitions, where sometimes someone comes along whose playing sweeps away the memory of everyone else, no matter how well they played. Such was the case with 21-year-old Italian Alberto Ferro, who not only took first prize at the Telekom Beethoven Competition in Bonn, but was also the audience favorite and swept several incidental prizes as well. Having a big audience in the rounds of the competition helped him, as he told DW: "I didn't think about the presence of the jurors, and that helped me to convey emotions to the audience. They were very warm, and for me it was like playing in a home town, in my case, in Sicily."
It was at the initiative of the young Ukranian conductor Oksana Lyniv that the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was founded. This orchestra is partly about reconciliation in that war-torn country and includes young musicians whose parents fled from the conflicted areas in eastern Ukraine. There's a very particular symbolism in the lineup performing Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in this hour of music, as it has a Ukrainian, a Russian and a German soloist. The trio then returns for an encore.
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd movement (excerpt)
performed by:
Alberto Ferro, piano
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Conductor: Dirk Kaftan
Recorded by the Beethovenfest Bonn in the Telekom Forum, Bonn, on December 9, 2017
Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto in C Minor for piano, violin, cello and orchestra, op. 56 (triple concerto)
Myroslav Skoryk
Melody (encore)
performed by:
Tobias Feldmann, violin
Konstantin Manaev, cello
Kateryna Titova, piano
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Youth Symphony Orchestra Ukraine
Oksana Lyniv, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 14, 2017
