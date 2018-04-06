 A musical summit | Music | DW | 07.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

A musical summit

Put a Russian, a Ukranian and a German soloist on the same stage with an orchestra made up of young musicians from Ukraine and Germany and led by a female Ukranian conductor: you'll hear the results this hour.
Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Sound of Ukraine, part two

We'll begin with a music competition. Artistic endeavors are unfair, just as life itself is. Particularly music competitions, where sometimes someone comes along whose playing sweeps away the memory of everyone else, no matter how well they played. Such was the case with 21-year-old Italian Alberto Ferro, who not only took first prize at the Telekom Beethoven Competition in Bonn, but was also the audience favorite and swept several incidental prizes as well. Having a big audience in the rounds of the competition helped him, as he told DW: "I didn't think about the presence of the jurors, and that helped me to convey emotions to the audience. They were very warm, and for me it was like playing in a home town, in my case, in Sicily." 

Pianist Alberto Ferro on a big screen as winner of first prize of the Telekom Beethoven Competition 2017 (Stefan Metzler)

He came, saw and conquered the competition: Alberto Ferro

It was at the initiative of the young Ukranian conductor Oksana Lyniv that the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was founded. This orchestra is partly about reconciliation in that war-torn country and includes young musicians whose parents fled from the conflicted areas in eastern Ukraine. There's a very particular symbolism in the lineup performing Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in this hour of music, as it has a Ukrainian, a Russian and a German soloist. The trio then returns for an encore.

Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd movement (excerpt) 

performed by:
Alberto Ferro, piano
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Conductor: Dirk Kaftan 
Recorded by the Beethovenfest Bonn in the Telekom Forum, Bonn, on December 9, 2017

Conductor Oksana Lyniv (DW/Oleh Pavliuchenkov)

A rising star: conductor Oksana Lyniv

Ludwig van Beethoven
Concerto in C Minor for piano, violin, cello and orchestra, op. 56 (triple concerto)  

Myroslav Skoryk
Melody (encore)

performed by:
Tobias Feldmann, violin
Konstantin Manaev, cello
Kateryna Titova, piano
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Youth Symphony Orchestra Ukraine
Oksana Lyniv, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 14, 2017
 

DW recommends

Why Beethoven and fate go together

Finding a catchy motto for the Beethovenfest is no problem for its director, Nike Wagner. But as she tells DW, much remains to be done when it comes to exploiting Bonn's status as birthplace of the famous composer. (23.03.2018)  

Houston Symphony on European tour

After a long, dreary winter, the orchestra and its music director Andrés Orozco-Estrada are bringing Texan sunshine to eight cities in central Europe, starting in Brussels. European and US works are on the program. (10.03.2018)  

New staging of Philip Glass' 'Akhnaten' equates monotheism with violence

Taking a pointed view of a historical subject, director Laura Scozzi's fully-choreographed interpretation of the opera by Philip Glass brings ancient Egypt into the 21st century and delivers food for thought. (12.03.2018)  

A fateful year for Beethovenfest

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest. (23.03.2018)  

The sound of Ukraine

Co-sponsored by Deutsche Welle, the Campus Project of the Beethovenfest in Bonn showcases a different country every year. In its most recent edition, that country was Ukraine. (29.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Sound of Ukraine, part two  

Related content

Generalprobe zum Campuskonzert des Beethovenfests und der Deutschen Welle

The sound of Ukraine 07.04.2018

Co-sponsored by Deutsche Welle, the Campus Project of the Beethovenfest in Bonn showcases a different country every year. In its most recent edition, that country was Ukraine.

Benjamin Britten War Requiem

Setting the pity of war to music: Britten's 'War Requiem' 06.04.2018

Benjamin Britten dedicated his extravagant denunciation of war to friends he lost in the trenches of WWI. Nearly 60 years after its premiere, the pacifist's masterpiece is still touching musicians and listeners alike.

Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra 29.03.2018

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix.

Film

Black Panther Filmstill (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

The most successful movies of all time

Marvel's 'Black Panther' has just entered the list of the world's top ten box-office hits. But does it stand a chance of taking over the top spot? 

Books

Woodson's face on a big screen as the award is announced (Getty Images/AFP/A. Wiklund)

Author Jacqueline Woodson wins top children's literature prize

The American author beat out 235 other candidates to become the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award laureate for 2018. Woodson has written many works for children that explore racism, economic injustice and sexual identity.  

PopXport

Rea Garvey and his Irish roots

Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland. 

Arts

Drawing that sjhows Casanova looking at a woman (picture-alliance/Isadora/Leemage)

Casanova returns to Venice

Giacomo Casanova is known worldwide as a ladies' man, but he was much more: a priest, a spy and a writer. He now has a museum dedicated to him in Venice. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  