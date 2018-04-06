A musical summit

We'll begin with a music competition. Artistic endeavors are unfair, just as life itself is. Particularly music competitions, where sometimes someone comes along whose playing sweeps away the memory of everyone else, no matter how well they played. Such was the case with 21-year-old Italian Alberto Ferro, who not only took first prize at the Telekom Beethoven Competition in Bonn, but was also the audience favorite and swept several incidental prizes as well. Having a big audience in the rounds of the competition helped him, as he told DW: "I didn't think about the presence of the jurors, and that helped me to convey emotions to the audience. They were very warm, and for me it was like playing in a home town, in my case, in Sicily."

He came, saw and conquered the competition: Alberto Ferro

It was at the initiative of the young Ukranian conductor Oksana Lyniv that the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was founded. This orchestra is partly about reconciliation in that war-torn country and includes young musicians whose parents fled from the conflicted areas in eastern Ukraine. There's a very particular symbolism in the lineup performing Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto in this hour of music, as it has a Ukrainian, a Russian and a German soloist. The trio then returns for an encore.

Ludwig van Beethoven

Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd movement (excerpt)

performed by:

Alberto Ferro, piano

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Conductor: Dirk Kaftan

Recorded by the Beethovenfest Bonn in the Telekom Forum, Bonn, on December 9, 2017

A rising star: conductor Oksana Lyniv

Ludwig van Beethoven

Concerto in C Minor for piano, violin, cello and orchestra, op. 56 (triple concerto)

Myroslav Skoryk

Melody (encore)

performed by:

Tobias Feldmann, violin

Konstantin Manaev, cello

Kateryna Titova, piano

National Youth Orchestra of Germany

Youth Symphony Orchestra Ukraine

Oksana Lyniv, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 14, 2017

