 A fateful year for Beethovenfest | Music | DW | 23.03.2018
Music

A fateful year for Beethovenfest

What music did Beethoven play as a youth? What saved him from suicide? "Fate" is not only in the subtitle to the Fifth Symphony — it's also the motto for this year's Beethovenfest.

Logo Beethovenfest Bonn 2018

"Thus fate knocks at the door!" ("So pocht das Schicksal an die Pforte") is how Ludwig van Beethoven is said to have described the main theme of his Fifth Symphony. The source of the anecdote is the composer's personal secretary and first biographer, Anton Schindler, who is also known for his lively imagination, thus casting some doubt on the story's accuracy.

But the name "Fate Symphony" stuck, and "Fate" ("Schicksal") is also the motto of this year's Beethovenfest Bonn. "Every noble, monumental and heroic quality attributed to Beethoven is derived from that concept," said festival director Nike Wagner in Bonn at the announcement of this year's lineup.

"Fate does not mean coincidence," she added, quoting a statement from the suicidal artist in 1802: "I was close to ending my life. Only art held me back … I want to grab fate by the throat."

Read more: Highlights of Beethoven anniversary year 2020 announced

Rolf Rische, Ashok-Alexander Sridharan and Nike Wagner at the press conference of the Beethovenfest Bonn 2018 (Barbara Frommann)

Sridharan (center) and Wagner (right) presented the 2018 lineup on Thursday

Bringing Beethoven to the people

More than 2,000 artists will be performing over the course of the festival from, August 31 until September 23.

Lacking a central performance venue — the Beethoven Hall is still undergoing restoration — Bonn Mayor Ashok-Alexander Sridharan made a virtue of necessity.

Based on the success of last year's edition, he has decided to "exploit different venues in the city and region," allowing the Beethovenfest to "bring music to the people."

With Beethovenfest 2018 set at 25 different locations and a total budget of €4.6 million ($5.67 million), Sridharan described the city's subsidy of €1.6 million as a "modest contribution to a festival program unparalleled in quality."

A Fifth of Beethoven 

The central work is Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, which turns up on the lineup in multiple trappings, beginning with the festival opening with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. A contrasting rendition is offered on September 8 by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, based in London.

On September 12, Duo Jost Costa will play a veritably quirky adaptation of the durable work for four pianists at two pianos. Finally, the piece will also be heard — and seen by means of computer-designed animation — at an event on September 15, featuring students from local schools.

Apart from Beethoven's Fifth, the program includes his First and Eighth Symphonies, all three Leonore Overtures, the first four piano concertos and the five late piano sonatas. The latter are rendered by the renowned pianist Andras Schiff and his onetime student Denes Varjon, along with piano music by Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Bela Bartok, Alban Berg and others.

Read more: BTHVN Week explores Beethoven, folk music
Watch video 01:00

#DailyDrone: Beethoven House in Bonn

Historic sound and new music

Rich in associations, the concept of fate doesn't apply only to Beethoven, so the program also highlights fateful moments in the lives of other composers, dramatic stories and final works, wartime experiences and mourning. An example is the Quartet for the End of Time penned by the French composer Olivier Messiaen in 1940 while incarcerated at a German prison camp.

Symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Dmitry Shostakovich also associated with the issue of fate are included, as is the Glagolitic Mass, written by Leos Janacek toward the end of his life, "The Seven Last Words of the Savior on the Cross" by Joseph Haydn and the Fifth Symphony by Gustav Mahler with its famous funeral march — all examples of composers' struggle with life, fate and ultimate issues.

Something for everybody

András Schiff at a piano in concert (imago/United Archives)

Andras Schiff is a returning favorite at Beethovenfest

Many know that Bonn is the city where Beethoven was born, but the music he played as a youth in the local court orchestras is not that well known. The musical context in which the genius of the young composer ripened is illuminated at the festival in a subset of concerts titled "Original Sound of the Rhineland." Also recalled are the Lower Rhenish Music Festivals. Founded 200 years ago, these artistic, high-class events took place in various cities in the Rhineland and helped define the modern concept of the music festival.

Inspired by Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3, the Austrian composer Bernhard Lang is writing a new piano concerto on commission by the Beethovenfest. The world premiere is scheduled for September 6 by the Central German Radio Symphony Orchestra and the acclaimed Italian pianist Marino Formenti, with Stefan Asbury conducting.

An interdisciplinary touch is added by dance companies including the Ballet de Lorraine, performing works by the legendary American choreographers Twyla Tharp and Merce Cunningham.

More than 31,000 tickets at an average price of €36 ($44) are on offer for the 57 events. Thirty-nine percent of the Beethovenfest's annual budget is publicly subsidized, while the rest derives from corporate underwriting and ticket sales.

DW is one of the main sponsors of Beethovenfest.

  • Bonn Beethoven-Statue auf dem Münsterplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Beethoven Monument in Münsterplatz

    What would Bonn be without Beethoven? The city is proud of its famous son and built his monument in Münsterplatz in 1845. Not far from there is the house where he was born, which is now a museum.

  • Bonn Altes Rathaus (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Kalker)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Old Townhall on the Market Square

    Behind this fancy rococo façade, Bonn´s mayor receives his guests. The Golden Book of the City, situated in the old town hall, has been imprinted with many famous signatures over the years. From 1949 to 1990 – while Germany was divided – Bonn was the provisional capital of the German Republic.

  • Ehemaliger Plenarsaal im Bundeshaus, Bonn (imago stock&people)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Plenary Chamber in the Old Waterworks

    The old waterworks on the Rhine is an authentic place to reflect on Bonn's time as national capital. The German Bundestag sat here for six years until it was moved to Berlin in 1992. For those interested in history, tours to the old plenary chamber are available.

  • Deutschland Bonn Dienstwagen Konrad Adenauer (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Heyder)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    House of History

    With more than 850.000 visitors annually, it is one of the most visited museums in Germany. The permanent exhibition allows one to experience history since 1945. More than 6000 objects and documents can be admired here. An eye-catcher is Konrad Adenauer´s work car. The first German chancellor had a Mercedes 300.

  • Bonn Biergarten Alter Zoll (Bundesstadt Bonn/Michael Sondermann)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Beer Garden by the Old Customs House

    Where once the customs house collected its dues from seafarers, one can now enjoy a drink in the beer garden. Kölsch, a beer from Cologne, is traditionally served. Except people from Bonn call it "Bönnsch". Included in the experience is a great view of the river Rhine, the Siebengebirge, and the Post Tower. At 162,5 meters, the latter is the tallest building in North Rhine-Westphalia.

  • Deutschland Gebäude Deutsche Welle Bonn (DW)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Deutsche Welle

    Next to the Post Tower, Deutsche Welle has its headquarters. Employees from more than 60 nations produce multimedia content in 30 different languages daily. Those who are interested can look behind the scenes after registering for a tour.

  • Kirschblüte in der Altstadt von Bonn. (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Cherry Blossoms in the Old Town

    This extraordinary natural spectacle takes place annually in the spring. Tourists from all over the world admire the pink sea of blossoms the old town of Bonn turns into. Especially beautiful at that time of the year is Heerstraße, widely regarded as one of the most stunning tree-lined streets. The cherry trees were originally planted in the 1980s to bring some color into the old town.

  • Bonn Poppelsdorfer Schloss (Bundesstadt Bonn/Michael Sondermann)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Poppelsdorf Castle

    The Prince-Electors of Cologne once resided in this castle. Today Bonn university's scientific collection is housed here. The neighboring Botanical Garden counts as one of the oldest and most varied in the world. An inspiration​ for anyone with a green thumb, admirers of classical music also shouldn't miss out on the castle concerts that are held every summer.

  • Bonn Königswinter Besucher auf dem Drachenfels (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    The Drachenfels in the Siebengebirge

    The hill known as "Dragon´s Rock“ is one of the most visited recreation destinations in the Rhineland. Those who are ambitious hike up. The others just take the cable car. The reward at the top is a breathtaking view of the Rhine, with the city of Bonn in the distance.

  • Bonn Rhein in Flammen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Majewsk)

    10 reasons to visit Bonn

    Rhine in Flames

    Every first weekend in May the city transforms into an enchanted world full of light and color. In addition to illuminated castles and ships there are fireworks accompanied by music. These create a festive atmosphere. After the performance, people head to the Rheinaue to enjoy the various music stages.

    Author: Luisa Wolf


