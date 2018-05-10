70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

Following the outbreak of the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, then-19-year-old Hafida Khatib and her family fled from the Palestinian village of Dayr al-Qassi to neighboring Lebanon. "I have lived in Lebanon for 70 years, but I've never forgotten Palestine," says Hafida, who is now almost 90 years of age. Today she lives in Burj Barajneh refugee camp, which lies in the south of Lebanon's capital, Beirut. Camp residents like to quip that not even a coffin will fit through its narrow streets. Many houses are run down and at risk of collapsing. Three years ago, Hafida moved into a small ground floor apartment after her leg was amputated due to diabetes.

Her apartment would be hard to find without someone leading the way through the cramped maze of homes. The camp was originally intended to temporarily shelter Palestinians who had fled from Israel. But it still exists today, having become a home for several generations of refugees. It has grown unabated. Official figures put the number of Palestinians living in Burj Barajneh refugee camp at over 18,000. The influx of Syrian refugees, however, most likely means that 40,000 people now live here. About half of all residents are younger than 25 years old. And for many, camp life is all they know.

Every street in Beirut's Burj Barajneh refugee camp has reminders of Palestine

But Hafida vividly remembers a different life. She recalls her old life in Dayr al-Qassi, just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the city of Acre in what is now northern Israel. "If I could return I would know exactly where our house stood," she says, adding she knows just how everything was: "Our life, our land, the villages." And Hafida recalls how her father had told her they would not stay in Lebanon for long. "He said it would just be three or four weeks," she says with a melancholic mien, despite her warm smile. "We all really believed that."

Fleeing and forced from their homes

Israel declared itself an independent state on May 14, 1948. The following day, May 15, is remembered by Palestinians as the beginning of the Palestinian exodus. They refer this day as "Nakba," which is Arabic for "catastrophe." On October 30, 1948, Israeli militias conquered Hafida's village, Dayr al-Qassi.

By this time, Israeli forces had already been battling Egyptian, Lebanese, Syrian, Iraqi and Jordanian armies for several months. In prior weeks, hundreds of other Palestinian villages had already been taken over by the Israelis. Hafida's family was prepared. They had packed their bags. "We only took the bare necessities. We locked our door and set off," she says. Hafida, her father and five siblings fled north, into nearby Lebanon. Her mother had passed away when Hafida was a still a little girl. "There was a Christian village next to ours. We used to tend the land together," recalls Hafida. "And our Jewish neighbors often came to visit. Sometimes they brought homemade yogurt." She says Muslims, Christians and Jews got on well. "None of our friends wanted us to flee but we were very scared."

Power lines, phone cables and water pipes cover the alleys in the crowded Burj Barajneh refugee camp

Those who did not flee were forced to leave. By May 1949, Israeli forces had taken all villages in the vicinity of Dayr al-Qassi. Today, only a few ruins of former houses remind passersby that Palestinians once lived here. The villages were renamed. Dayr al-Qassi ceased to exist. It is now called Elkosh.

By the end of the war in 1949, a total of 750,000 Palestinians had fled or been forced from their homes. Some took shelter in refugee camps in Gaza and the West Bank. Most, however, fled to neighboring Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Hafida remembers her family's small house. She still has the key, but their house no longer exists. Today, she must contend with renting a dark ground floor apartment in Beirut's cramped Burj Barajneh refugee camp. Lebanon does not allow Palestinians to own land or housing.

Few streets in Burj Barajneh refugee camp are wide enough for cars — most residents use mopeds

After fleeing, Hafida married her cousin Ibrahim. They had 10 children. In 1978, Hafida, her husband and children moved to Burj Barajneh refugee camp. It is one of 12 official camps for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, run and financed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Lebanon does not contribute any funding for the maintenance of the camps. Hafida has been living on her own since her husband died eight years ago. She thinks life in the camp was not bad, "but my kids and us never had many opportunities either."

Which is why some of Hafida's children applied for asylum abroad. Her son Subhi Khatib now lives in Denmark. Two other children live in the United States. But one of her sons died in 1976 in the Lebanese civil war, which fills Hafida with immense sorrow. She has a framed picture of him above the apartment door. Hafida's other six children still live in the camp.

Not welcome in Lebanese society

None of Lebanon's various governments were particularly welcoming towards Palestinian refugees. The children of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon inherit their parents' refugee status. That means she may not take jobs that require an academic degree, and they are paid less than equally qualified Lebanese nationals. These restrictions were officially justified by arguing that Palestinians who become fully integrated into Lebanese society will find it harder to return to their homeland.

Many Palestinians view the key as a symbol of the homes that were taken from them, including Hafida Khatib

Neither Hafida nor her children feel accepted in Lebanese society. "We don't want to live like long-term guests," says Hafida's son Subhi, who is visiting his mother. "We want to live with dignity in our homeland. I grew up with Palestine, I carry it in my heart." Subhi no longer wanted to live in Lebanon. He feels much more welcome in his new home of Denmark.

Hafida never wanted to move into Beirut proper. She prefers the refugee camp, which everyone here simply calls Burj, to the loud and bustling Lebanese capital. She likes that the camp residents are conscious of their Palestinian heritage. "I always cooked Palestinian dishes for my children. And they all speak Palestinian Arabic," says Hafida. She also told her children and grandchildren about the Nakba so that they too will never forget what happened. Her son Subhi claims that "the UNRWA schools prohibit teaching the history of Palestine."

One last wish

Some 450,000 Palestinian refugees are registered with the UNRWA in Lebanon. The agency's coffers are very limited, especially now that US President Donald Trump has cut his country's contributions to its funding.

Between the stairs and wall sits the apartment where Hafida Khatib now lives

Hafida rarely leaves her apartment because she needs to use a wheelchair. "The roads are bad. My children cook for me, and sometimes a lady comes over to help," she says. It's been a long time since she visited the camp's market square, which some here mockingly refer to as "Piccadilly Circus."

But despite her old age and frailty, she would love to see her homeland one last time. "My dream is to spend one week in Palestine. I want to touch the soil and then be buried there," she says, growing pensive. She knows her last wish will never come true — even though international law and UN resolution 194 officially grant her the right of return. In Israel, references to either fall on deaf ears.