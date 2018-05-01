 5 bikes that′ll make you stand out in a crowd | High Five | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

High Five

5 bikes that'll make you stand out in a crowd

The bicycle might have turned 200 last year, but it keeps inspiring new models that will turn more than a few heads. The high wheeler is a classic that's being rediscovered by modern designers too.
Watch video 02:27

High Five: The most unusual bikes

A penny-farthing used to be a status symbol for well-off young men in Great Britain towards the end of the 19th century: The high wheelers were the latest craze.

Their front wheel had a diameter of up to 1.5 meters (60 inches). It made them faster than previously developed models and the big wheel also helped absorb shocks while riding, because bike tubes didn't exist yet.

Fixed hub, no brakes

Getting up on the high wheeler was a challenge. While standing on a small footboard with one foot, the other one had to scoot the bicycle forward to get it rolling. Once it was fast enough, the rider was to quickly jump on the seat and pedal. Penny-farthings didn't have any gears or brakes like we know them now. Speed was controled with the pedals. 

  • Person riding a standard high wheel (www.standardhighweels.de)

    5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

    The high wheel

    Also known as the penny-farthing, it was the first machine to be called a "bicycle." Swedish architect Per-Olof Kippel developed his own high wheelers in 2013. He says most of his clients learn how to ride them within an hour. Any advantages over a normal bike? Not really – except you get to look into truckers' windows and see over hedges. And you'll stand out in a crowd.

  • Folding bike Kwiggle (Kwiggle/Basil Fotografie/S. Sellnau)

    5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

    The Kwiggle

    It weighs 8.5 kilos (18.7 pounds) and is half the size of a normal folding bike.The Kwiggle claims to be the world's most compact foldable bike. It can even fit into carry-on luggage. This bike's target market is clear: commuters. The riding position is somewhat unusual – standing on the pedals – but office workers sit way too much anyway.

  • Halfbike (DW)

    5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

    The Halfbike

    You also stay in a standing position to ride this bicycle-skateboard hybrid. The handlebar is not used for steering; to turn, you rather need to shift your weight in a given direction. It requires balance but its wheels make it easy to maneuver. The creators of the Halfbike, Martin Angelov and Mihail Klenov, are two architects and passionate cyclists from Bulgaria's capital, Sofia.

  • The Berlin bed bike (VPMS)

    5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

    The bed bike

    This bulky model is not one that can be bought for private use, but you can book a tour on it in Berlin. A red double bed has been built onto a cycle rickshaw. Tourists visiting the city can lie down and let the bed bike rider rock them around its landmarks. An extra feature: You become one of Berlin's objects of interest as well.

  • The Lopifit (Lopifit/Gert de Veerd)

    5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

    The Lopifit

    Should you cycle or walk? With the Dutch Lopifit, you get to do both - and you're twice as fast. You get it moving by walking on a treadmill that propels an electric motor. With it, you can pass by any cyclist by walking at a comfortable pace. The brakes are on the handlebar, but you can also simply stop walking and the Lopifit will gently come to a halt.

    Author: Antje Binder (eg)


Read more: Mobility for billions: The bicycle is 200!

Because the pedals were directly fixed to the hub, they were always turning with the wheels. To avoid getting their feet caught in the pedals while rolling at high speed, riders would either spread their legs apart or adventurously put their feet up on the handlebar. That also allowed them to be pitched off feet-first instead of head-first if they had to fall.

Hazardous falls

There were nevertheless serious, sometimes fatal accidents with the penny-farthing. At the end of the 19th century, John Boyd Dunlop invented the pneumatic tire for bicycles, abruptly ending the high-wheeler era. Lower bicycles with inner tubes were not only more comfortable, but also much safer.

Enthusiasts are now rediscovering high wheelers, along with other unusual bikes that can be seen on European roads. See some of them in the High Five gallery above.
Watch video 04:00

The history of the bicycle

DW recommends

Mobility for billions: The bicycle is 200!

Initially conceived as a make-shift solution, the bicycle ultimately became the most successful invention ever. Still, the bicycle had a rocky start before it really took off. (12.06.2017)  

5 familiar names you probably didn't know are also towns

Yes, a sandwich is two slices of bread with something in between. But did you know that the word actually goes back to a town in Britain and a man who was too busy to sit down to eat? (25.07.2017)  

5 musicians whose acting skills are probably worse than you think

Whether they are opera stars or pop idols, when famous musicians test their skills in front of the camera, it doesn't always turn out to be a success. (18.07.2017)  

5 European hotels you'll never want to leave

Whether they're equipped with claustrophobic spaces, dizzying heights or pitch blackness, adventurous hotel stays are in demand. How would you like to stay deep underground? (01.08.2017)  

5 unusual things European guests steal from hotel rooms

Towels are just the beginning. Some hotel guests, it seems, book a room with the intention of removing large objects from it. But how they manage to get TVs out without getting caught remains a mystery. (22.08.2017)  

5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention

The bicycle turns 200 this year. The vehicle has taken unusual forms throughout its history. (29.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

High Five: The most unusual bikes  

The history of the bicycle  

Related content

DW euromaxx Lopifit

5 bikes that are bound to grab everyone's attention 02.05.2018

The bicycle turns 200 in 2017. The vehicle has taken unusual forms throughout its history.

DW Euromaxx - High Five, Möbel aus ungewöhnlichen Materialien | Jan Plechac

High Five: 5 unexpected materials used to build furniture 24.04.2018

Wood or plastic are simply too boring for some furniture designers; they prefer to experiment with alternative materials instead.

Queen Elizabeth II

High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn't supect are used for Queen Elizabeth 17.04.2018

The British monarch is also a great-grandma and a wife, which is why the queen doesn't only have official names and titles, but also different unsuspected nicknames.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts.21

Still - documentary System Error by Florian Opitz (SYSTEM ERROR, Regie: Florian Opitz | Port au Prince Pictures)

What’s become of Marx's capitalism critique?

Hedge funds, high-frequency trading, financial deals worth billions: our economy is still based on the premise of unlimited growth. The documentary 'System Error' reveals how dangerous this fallacy can be. Was Marx right, after all?  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.  

Arts

'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  