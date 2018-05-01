 4 direct questions you should be prepared to answer in Germany | Meet the Germans | DW | 02.05.2018
Meet the Germans

4 direct questions you should be prepared to answer in Germany

There's a fine line between honesty and politeness and Germans are known abroad for not beating around the bush. Kate Müser and Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi explore the rather direct questions they've had to answer in Germany.

Watch video 04:30

4 direct questions you might get in Germany | Meet the Germans

Every other week, DW's Kate Müser explores the quirks of everyday life and language in Germany. Originally from the United States, Müser has lived in Germany for over 13 years. Follow Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/meetthegermans.

Even though Germans may sometimes be direct, they also communicate in wordless facial expressions that aren't always clear to newcomers. Here's a brief guide: 

7 videos of German facial expressions that need explaining

When it comes to communicating with Germans (in German), it's crucial to know how to address them: with the informal "Du" or the formal "Sie." Using the wrong one could lead to a serious faux pas. Learn more in the Meet the Germans video below.
Watch video 05:08

Du or Sie? How to say 'you' to a German

 

