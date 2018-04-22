10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

If you take a tour of a German home, you might just find some items that prove stereotypes like order and a love for everything practical aren't just myths.

Click through the gallery above for 10 household objects that many Germans just can't do without.

If you're visiing Germany, read the gallery below first. In it, you'll find a list of things you should avoid here - if you don't want to commit a faux pas.

For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.