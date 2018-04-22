 10 things you′ll find in (almost) every German household | Meet the Germans | DW | 25.04.2018
Meet the Germans

10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

From specialized breakfast equipment to an army of binders, here are 10 things you're likely to find in most German households.

  • Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher (cc-by-sa/Rotatebot)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Breakfast egg shenanigans

    A proper German breakfast includes a perfectly soft-boiled egg. And to hold those eggs, most German households have a variety of egg cups, some even coming with their own spoon and miniature salt shaker. There's even a specially designed egg-cracking device, known as an "Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher," or "eggshell breaking point causer," something that could only be invented in Germany.

  • Bottles to recycle (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Bottles to recycle

    Germans take recycling seriously, especially when it comes to "Pfandflaschen," or deposit bottles. These glass and plastic bottles are collected at home and then lugged in heavy bags back to the supermarket where they can be returned for cash. They're not worth much - usually only 8 or 25 cents - but everyone does it anyways. After all, they take up a lot of space at home.

  • Kitchen towels

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Kitchen towels for everything

    Admittedly, Germany isn't the only country with kitchen towels. But you'll find an amazing collection of them in most households. A typical German kitchen is filled with towels - hanging over a chair or drying on the radiator. Although newer models can feature unusual designs, checked patterns have ruled for decades. And they are more economical and ecological than paper towels.

  • Bucket of soapy water (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    An array of cleaning products

    If you spill something inside a German household, you're in luck. Many Germans are equipped with a cabinet full of cleaning supplies for literally every surface in their homes. There are cleaning products for glass, tile, ceramic, wood, faux wood, metal and even a cleaner specifically designed for electric stove tops. Happy scrubbing!

  • Person using a toilet brush (Colourbox)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Toilet brush

    Although this object, the "Klobürste," is also typically available in most countries, somehow it seems far more prominent in Germany. Germans often have to "educate" foreigners on the fact that it's not just reserved for weekly cleaning chores. Because of the particular shape of many German toilet bowls, those brown stains won't just "flush away" on their own, so everyone has to do their part.

  • Book shelf (picture-alliance/eb-stock)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Wall full of books

    Germans aren't very big on showing off, except when it comes to their books. Inside nearly every German home you'll find a shelf - often reaching from floor to ceiling - filled with books, whether classics written by German philosophers or coffee table books on the latest architectural trends. A visitor will never know how many of them their owner has actually read - but at least they can be seen.

  • Binders (Olaf Wandruschka - Fotolia.com)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Army of binders

    Even with so many books, Germans still find extra shelf space for their most prized possessions: documents. Germans love their documents - certificates, tax returns (10 years' worth, no joke), contracts, bank statements, insurance papers. They all need to be properly sorted, filed and stored. So you'll often find an army of specially designed binders lining the walls of German homes.

  • Windows closed with shutters (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Proper shutters

    Germans' penchant for privacy is well known and you can see it best by looking at (but not through) their front windows. Many households have metal window coverings called "Rollladen" (no, the three L's are not a typo) that roll down to completely cover the window and block out the outside world. They do a great job of shielding your home from the pesky early morning sun - and that nosy neighbor.

  • Hausschuhe (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Tetra)

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    House shoes

    In many countries, people take off their shoes when they enter a house. Still, many foreigners are impressed by how systematically Germans slip into more comfortable footwear as soon as they arrive home or get out of bed. And in most cases, they're so much more than just slippers - they're proper "Hausschuhe," or house shoes.

  • Double bed with separate blankets

    10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

    Individual blankets on a double bed

    German beds prioritize practicality over romance, especially when it comes to blankets: Couples sleep with two blankets on a double bed. Why share one when each person sleeping in the bed can have their own? Of course, you won't find this setup in a single person's home - but bachelors shouldn't laugh, as they might get there one day.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Elizabeth Grenier


If you take a tour of a German home, you might just find some items that prove stereotypes like order and a love for everything practical aren't just myths. 

Click through the gallery above for 10 household objects that many Germans just can't do without. 

If you're visiing Germany, read the gallery below first. In it, you'll find a list of things you should avoid here - if you don't want to commit a faux pas. 

For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans

  • Steinmeier unterzeichnet Vertrag zum deutsch-niederländischen Grenzverlauf

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't say 'Prost' without making eye contact

    Given the amount of beer and wine many Germans drink, you'd think toasting would be a simple task. Well, think again. There are some important rules while saying "Cheers!" or "Prost!" When clinking glasses, you must maintain eye contact and toast each person in your group. If you don't, you won't just be considered rude - according to superstition you'll risk seven years of bad sex.

  • Ampelmann

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Obey the red traffic man

    It's a common cliché that Germans like to follow "ze rules." And while that might not always be true, it definitely is when it comes to the little red "Ampelmann" - that streetlight figure telling you when to cross the street. Jaywalking is frowned upon, especially in front of children, who might copy your recklessness. Disobeying the red traffic light could make some angry Germans yell "Halt!"

  • Helmut Berger lighting a cigarette

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't light your cigarette with a candle

    It may seem like an easy solution. You want to light your cigarette, you don't have a lighter, but there's a candle on the table. However, this reckless move will anger any German in the room and possibly endanger a sailor! Why? It's believed that in the olden days, sailors sold matches during the winter to earn a living. So by not using a match, you'll ruin them - or worse.

  • Woman with pillows over her ears

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Never be loud on a Sunday

    You might think that Sunday is the perfect day of the week to check some things off your to-do list: mow the lawn, vacuum or get some laundry done. But beware - in Germany, Sunday is "Ruhetag," or "quiet day." Most shops are closed and neighbors will complain if your noise disturbs their day of rest.

  • Trash cans

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't mess up your trash

    Recycling is serious business in Germany. And proper recycling means sorting your waste correctly. So don't even think about putting plastic in the paper bin. Your neighbors will scorn you and you might even come home to an angry note from your landlord. So remember: The yellow bin is for plastic, the green (or blue) for paper, the brown for organic waste and the gray one is for everything else.

  • Naked hiker Stephen Gough

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Get naked!

    FKK, the "free body culture," is often associated with Germany. Indeed, many Germans love to strip off their clothes on an FKK beach and stroll around the way Adam and Eve did. It doesn't matter how old you are, what you look like or who you're with - at designated FKK spots and in the sauna (mixed or not), you better get naked or you'll be considered prudish.

  • Pink roses

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Roses are red, white flowers are taboo

    There is some complicated flower etiquette in Germany and it can be embarrassing if you don't comply with it. Red flowers - and especially red roses - should only be given to people you are romantically interested in. White flowers are considered to be graveyard accessories and are usually reserved for when someone dies. To avoid insulting someone, you'd better ask the florist for help.

  • Two people looking at their watches

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't be late

    Germans are known for being punctual and arriving late is considered very rude and unreliable. Even five minutes can cause outrage, so if you're running late, always call and apologize ahead of time. If you're invited to a party at 6 p.m., don't think that it's polite to give the host more time and arrive at 7. Six o'clock means six o'clock sharp.

  • Clock (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Tetra Images)

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Know when to say happy birthday

    In Germany, you always celebrate your birthday on the actual day you were born and not a minute earlier. You celebrate "into" a person’s birthday at midnight (known as "reinfeier") - even mid-week. Saying "happy birthday" to a German before the actual date can lead to angry stares and insults. For most Germans, a premature birthday wish means bad luck.

  • Cup being filled with water from a tap

    10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

    Don't ask for tap water

    Germany has really great tap water, but asking for it in a restaurant will not go over well. Your waiter will get mad and refuse to bring you "water for free." And if you're at someone's house and you ask for tap water, your host will make sure to let you know they also have "real water," meaning sparkling water. After all, sparkling water is considered the real deal in Germany.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


 

German idioms you'll want to start using now

Do you "spider" or "talk around the hot porridge"? In German, you can. Meet the Germans host Kate Müser asks bilingual colleague Michael Knigge to explain some of the best German idioms. (Watch for outtakes at the end.) (22.03.2017)  

Germans' insatiable love affair with potatoes

They were once guarded by the king and are sometimes eaten with apple sauce. Here are some things you maybe didn't know about potatoes in Germany. (15.03.2017)  

7 videos of German facial expressions that need explaining

Sometimes facial expressions and hand gestures can communicate more than words can, but they also vary greatly from culture to culture. Here's your DW video guide to understanding and emulating typical German gestures. (01.03.2017)  

The best unpronounceable German words, part 2

You mastered some long, hard-to-pronounce German words in part one. Join Meet the Germans host Kate Müser again as she enlists native speakers to tackle more great German tongue-twisters. (08.03.2017)  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Discover these classics of Germany's children's literature. Beware: Some of them do not end as well as Disney's fairy tales. (04.01.2017)  

10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

Want to fit in in Germany? Then you'd better know when to wish someone happy birthday and how to light your cigarette. Here's our guide for avoiding faux pas in Germany. (18.01.2017)  

Meet the Germans  

10 things you'll find in (almost) every German household

From specialized breakfast equipment to an army of binders, here are 10 things you're likely to find in most German households. (17.05.2017)  

10 faux pas to avoid in Germany

Every country has its social etiquette, even if not everyone follows it all the time. If you don't want to get strange looks in Germany, try avoiding these faux pas. (18.01.2017)  

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany 14.03.2018

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany 14.03.2018

In Germany, wishing someone happy birthday on the wrong day could get you in big trouble — and getting old can also get expensive. Join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans for more birthday dos and don'ts.

DW Kate Müser Meet the Germans with Kate - Geburtstage

Dos and don'ts when celebrating a birthday in Germany | Meet the Germans 14.03.2018

In Germany, wishing someone happy birthday on the wrong day could get you in big trouble — and getting old can also get expensive. Join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans for more birthday dos and don'ts.

BdT Bild des Tages Ostereier

Germany's love affair with the egg 28.03.2018

Eggs are everywhere ahead of Easter. In Germany, they even grow on trees and are eaten with special miniature utensils. Now that's true love.

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

Revisiting the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in film

The uprising by Jewish people entrapped in the Warsaw Ghetto 75 years ago has been well documented in art and literature. Here, a look at how the event has served as fodder in films.  

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to celebrate World Book Day 2018 on April 23. 

Jazz Live: Niels Klein and Lars Duppler

In this podcast series, we present concert recordings of stars and newcomers on the German and international jazz scene, performing at the Jazzfest Bonn. 

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

