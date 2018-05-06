 10 things you didn′t know about Nena | Music | DW | 07.05.2018
Music

10 things you didn't know about Nena

Nena is one of the most successful German singers of all time. But what else is on her resumé? As she launches her tour of Germany, here are 10 things you probably didn't know about the pop icon behind "99 Luftballons."

  • Nena and Udo Lindenberg kiss (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Settnik)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena dated a German rock legend

    Nena met Udo Lindenberg at a check-in counter at Berlin's Tegel airport in the 80s – and romance blossomed on the flight. "From the first moment he was sweet, charming and funny," she said in an interview in 2016. They managed to keep the relationship, which lasted one year, a secret until 2002.

  • Nena at the Echo awards in 2004 with a vacuum cleaner in her hands. (picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena loves to vacuum

    If that's not showbiz, we don't know what is. Nena once told German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she really enjoys vacuuming, because you get immediate results. She even used to drop crumbs on the floor as an excuse to get the vacuum cleaner out. Her two hairy dogs give her plenty of opportunity to indulge in this unusual hobby.

  • Pop singer Nena plays Paramour in 'Everyman' in 2002 (picture-alliance /dpa/dpaweb)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena has been an actress

    In 2002, Nena took to the stage in the role of Paramour in Hugo von Hofmannsthal's "Everyman" in Zurich. But that wasn't her first foray into acting; she also appeared alongside Markus Mörl in the 1983 film "Hangin' Out" (in German "Gib Gas – Ich will Spaß"). Critics were not impressed, but the film was a box-office success in Germany and was later dubbed in English for a US audience.

  • Nena in 'Sing meinen Song - Das Tauschkonzert' in 2016 (picture alliance/dpa/K.-D. Gabbert)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena can rap

    Nena revealed her hidden talent in 2016 on the reality TV show "Sing meinen Song" (sing my song) in which well-known singers do cover versions of each other's hits. Her rendition of German rapper Samy Deluxe's "Fantasie" brought Deluxe to his knees, quite literally. It took her five months to perfect the cover.

  • Nena during a performance at a Bundesliga game in 2010 (picture-alliance/sampic/C. Pahnke)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena has stamina

    Anyone who has been to a Nena concert knows she is brimming with energy, as this picture from her performance at a Bundesliga game in 2010 illustrates. And she keeps this energy up off-stage, too – she goes running for an hour every morning.

  • A woman meditating (Deklofenak/Fotolia.com)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena gets spiritual

    That's right: jogging AND meditation, all before many of us have made it out of bed. Whenever possible, Nena meditates for an hour, starting at 5am. "It helps me find the right vibrations to calm down my whole system," she told German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

  • Nena with her children on the TV show 'Nena - Nichts versäumt' in 2017 (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/F. Kern)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena is a grandma

    Nena has a big family – at least by German standards. The pop icon has had five children, although her first son died aged just 11 months in 1988. In 1990 twins Sakias and Larissa were born, followed by sons Samuel Vincent and Simeon Joel in 1995 and 1997, respectively. Now age 58, Nena has three grandchildren.

  • Nena on stage during the show 'Willkommen bei Carmen Nebel' (picture alliance/dpa/SvenSimon)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena says death shouldn't be a taboo

    Understandably, the grief of losing her first-born had a lasting impact on Nena. Just this year she spoke about the painful experience and how it forced her to really deal with death for the first time. She said it is "hard and sad" that people don't talk about this topic, "even though we all know that death is a part of life."

  • Nena at the opening of the 'Neue Schule' in Hamburg. (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Perrey)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Nena founded a school

    As the mother of four school-age children, Nena was not satisfied with the German education system. So, in 2007, she co-founded the "Neue Schule Hamburg," or New School Hamburg. The democratic system, based on the Sudbury model from the United States, gives children responsibility for their own education.

  • Nena with her former manager Jim Rakete in Berlin 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlesinger)

    10 things you didn't know about Nena

    Jim Rakete was Nena's manager

    In the early 80s, German photographer Jim Rakete, perhaps best-known for his work with singer Nina Hagen, took Nena on as his secretary. Before long, the secretary became a singer, and Rakete became her manager. He was on board for her breakthrough singles "Nur geträumt" and "99 Luftballons" – the English version of which ("99 Red Balloons") would of course go on to become an international hit.

    Author: Bettina Baumann (rs)


Nena, backed up by her eponymous band, burst onto the German "new wave" music scene in 1982 with the breakthrough single "Nur geträumt." Her follow-up hit "99 Luftballons," which was later released in English as "99 Red Balloons," brought Nena's music to an overseas audience.

She might well be seen as something of a one-hit-wonder outside of Germany, but that didn't stop her performing in her first ever US tour last year – with concerts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. This year it's the home fans' turn: Nena's German tour kicks off on May 7 in Düsseldorf.

At 58 years of age, Nena still has the energy of a teenager – and the Instagram presence to match. "I'm simply young," she told DW's PopXport show. "Not because I really want to be young, but because that's just how I feel."

Read more: 5 musicians whose acting skills are probably worse than you think

An eclectic career

As well as launching a solo music career, over the past four decades Nena has dabbled in theater and cinema, published an autobiography, recorded songs for children and become a TV presenter and judge. Of course, the path from singer to actress to TV personality is a well-trodden one – but there have also been some curveballs along the way. Take a look at the gallery above for some Nena trivia that just might take you by surprise.

